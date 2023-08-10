

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Rheinmetall AG (RNMBF.PK), a German automotive and arms maker, reported Thursday that its first-half earnings per share from continuing operations increased to 2.42 euros from last year's 2.28 euros.



The operating result amounted to 191 million euros, down 7 percent on the previous year's 206 million euros. Operating result margin also fell to 6.7 percent in the first half from previous year's 7.7 percent.



Consolidated sales increased 7 percent to 2.86 billion euros from lasdt year's 2.67 billion euros. Adjusted for currency effects, sales were almost 8 percent higher than in the previous year.



According to the firm, the positive development was driven in particular by business with the armed forces of Germany and its partner nations in the EU and NATO.



Rheinmetall now generates more than 70 percent of its revenues in the military business.



The backlog increased around 17 percent to around 30.1 billion euros from last year's 25.7 billion euros.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, the company continues to expect sales growth to between 7.4 billion euros and 7.6 billion euros and an improvement in the operating result and an operating result margin of around 12 percent.



