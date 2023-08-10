

ESSEN (dpa-AFX) - German energy company RWE AG (RWEOY.PK) Thursday reported adjusted earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT of 3.506 billion euros for the first half, significantly higher than 1.371 billion euros in the same period a year ago.



RWE said this was primarily due to higher earnings from international power generation in the Hydro/Biomass/Gas segment and a strong supply and trading business.



Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization or EBITDA jumped to 4.54 billion euros from 2.124 billion euros in the previous year.



Adjusted net income increased to 2.632 billion euros from 950 million euros last year.



For the full year, the company expects adjusted EBITDA in the range of 7.1 billion euros-7.7 billion euros, and adjusted EBIT in the range of 5 billion euros-5.6 billion euros.



