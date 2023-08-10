Regulatory News:

July 23 July 22 Change Jan-July 2023 Jan-July 2022 Change Truck Shuttles Trucks 97,577 115,712 -16% 722,012 882,545 -18% Passenger Shuttles Passenger vehicles* 263,040 270,691 -3% 1,272,939 1,143,150 +11%

* Includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, camper vans and coaches.

In July 2023, LeShuttle Freight carried 97,577 trucks against a backdrop of slower British household consumption. Since 1 January, more than 722,000 trucks have crossed the Channel aboard the Shuttles.

LeShuttle transported 263,040 passenger vehicles in July 2023, a decrease of 3% compared to July 2022 due to the impact of urban riots in France in early July. With almost 1.3 millionpassenger vehicles transported since 1 January, LeShuttle traffic has grown by 11% compared to the same period last year.

Traffic figures for the month of August will be published on Tuesday 12 September 2023 before the markets open.

Getlink SE (Euronext Paris: GET) is, through its subsidiary Eurotunnel, the concessionaire of the Channel Tunnel infrastructure until 2086 and operates Truck and Passenger Shuttle services (cars and coaches) between Folkestone (UK) and Calais (France). Since 31 December 2020 Eurotunnel has been developing the smart border so that the Tunnel remains the fastest, most reliable, easiest and most environmentally friendly way to cross the Channel. Since its inauguration in 1994, almost 490 million people and 101 million vehicles have travelled through the Channel Tunnel. This unique land link, which sees 25% of trade between the Continent and the United Kingdom, has become a vital link reinforced by the ElecLink electrical interconnector installed in the Tunnel, which helps to balance energy needs between France and the United Kingdom. Getlink complements its sustainable mobility services with its rail freight subsidiary Europorte. Committed to "low-carbon" services that control their impact on its environment (through its activities the Group avoids the equivalent of 1.4 million tonnes of CO2 per year), Getlink has placed at the heart of its concerns the place given to people, nature and places.

