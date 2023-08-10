

NIESTETAL (dpa-AFX) - SMA Solar Technology AG (SMTGF.PK) on Thursday reported earnings for the first half of the year compared to loss last year on higher revenues. The company also confirmed its full-year earnings and revenue outlook which was adjusted upwards in June.



The company reported earnings of 103.5 million euros or 2.98 euros per share compared to a loss of 10.6 million euros or 0.31 euros loss per share last year.



EBITDA increased to 125.3 million from 15.9 million of the previous year bringing the margin up to 16.1 percent from 3.4 percent, on increased sales and improved material supply on the supplier side.



The company reported an EBIT of 106.1 million compared to a loss of 2.8 million for the same period last year.



Revenue rose to 65.1 percent to 778.9 million euros from 471.8 million euros of prior year.



Looking ahead to the full year, the company continues to expect EBITDA between 230 million euros and 270 million euros. This was raised from the previous guidance of 135 million euros and 175 million euros published in June.



It also continues to expect revenue to be between 1,700 million euros and 1,850 million euros. This was raised from guidance of 1,450 million euros and 1,600 million euros given in June.



On Wednesday, shares of SMA Group closed at 83.00 euros down 0.66% on the Xetra stock exchange.



