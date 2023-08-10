

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The yen fell to a record low of 164.33 against the Swiss franc, a 15-year low of 158.24 against the euro and a 9-day low of 183.24 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 163.82, 157.70 and 182.78, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the yen slipped to nearly a 5-week low of 144.10 and an 8-day low of 94.26 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 142.99 and 93.79, respectively.



Against the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen dropped to 1-week lows of 87.36 and 107.44 from yesterday's closing quotes of 86.96 and 107.09, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 160.00 against the euro, 185.00 against the pound, 147.00 against the greenback, 97.00 against the aussie, 90.00 against the kiwi and 110.00 against the loonie.



