Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
10-Aug-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
10 August 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 9 August 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           30,000     20,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.110     GBP0.958 
                                    GBP0.952 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.106 
 
                                    GBP0.954549 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.108076

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 670,551,856 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
2500       1.106         XDUB      13:52:01      00066561691TRLO0 
1920       1.106         XDUB      13:52:01      00066561690TRLO0 
239       1.106         XDUB      14:12:15      00066562532TRLO0 
1868       1.106         XDUB      14:12:15      00066562531TRLO0 
937       1.106         XDUB      14:12:15      00066562533TRLO0 
2500       1.108         XDUB      14:12:15      00066562534TRLO0 
2460       1.106         XDUB      14:13:27      00066562580TRLO0 
1131       1.106         XDUB      14:13:27      00066562579TRLO0 
1131       1.106         XDUB      14:25:27      00066562989TRLO0 
498       1.106         XDUB      14:25:27      00066562988TRLO0 
497       1.106         XDUB      14:25:27      00066562987TRLO0 
485       1.110         XDUB      15:42:50      00066566581TRLO0 
913       1.110         XDUB      15:42:52      00066566594TRLO0 
1652       1.110         XDUB      15:45:10      00066566751TRLO0 
2586       1.110         XDUB      15:45:11      00066566752TRLO0 
240       1.110         XDUB      15:45:11      00066566753TRLO0 
3390       1.110         XDUB      15:45:11      00066566754TRLO0 
1405       1.110         XDUB      15:45:11      00066566756TRLO0 
2500       1.110         XDUB      15:45:11      00066566755TRLO0 
1148       1.110         XDUB      15:59:18      00066567487TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
2736       95.20         XLON      14:11:41      00066562515TRLO0 
2593       95.20         XLON      14:11:41      00066562516TRLO0 
2458       95.20         XLON      14:11:41      00066562517TRLO0 
2514       95.60         XLON      14:50:26      00066564106TRLO0 
2657       95.20         XLON      14:51:03      00066564216TRLO0 
688       95.70         XLON      15:42:50      00066566577TRLO0 
686       95.80         XLON      15:42:50      00066566578TRLO0 
2514       95.80         XLON      15:42:50      00066566579TRLO0 
2148       95.80         XLON      15:42:50      00066566580TRLO0 
688       95.80         XLON      15:58:11      00066567379TRLO0 
318       95.60         XLON      16:00:25      00066567520TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  263567 
EQS News ID:  1700215 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1700215&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 10, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

