Donnerstag, 10.08.2023
Spezial: Diese Kaufchance nicht verpassen!? Der Final Countdown …!?
WKN: A1C8MB | ISIN: GB00B5TWCQ18
Frankfurt
08.08.23
08:02 Uhr
2,260 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Dow Jones News
10.08.2023 | 08:31
Aquis Stock Exchange: Withdrawal from Trading - National Milk Records Plc

DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Withdrawal from Trading 

Aquis Stock Exchange 
Aquis Stock Exchange: Withdrawal from Trading 
10-Aug-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
The following securities will be withdrawn from trading in the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market with effect from 
market open today, 10 August 2023: 
 
National Milk Records Plc 
Ordinary shares 
Symbol: NMRP 
ISIN: GB00B5TWCQ18 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Aquis Stock Exchange 
Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street, EC4N 4UA 
Tel: 0203 597 6361 
Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu 
Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1699979 10-Aug-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1699979&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 10, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
