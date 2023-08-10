Aquis Stock Exchange: Withdrawal from Trading - National Milk Records Plc

DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Withdrawal from Trading

Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: Withdrawal from Trading 10-Aug-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The following securities will be withdrawn from trading in the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market with effect from market open today, 10 August 2023: National Milk Records Plc Ordinary shares Symbol: NMRP ISIN: GB00B5TWCQ18 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Aquis Stock Exchange Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street, EC4N 4UA Tel: 0203 597 6361 Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1699979 10-Aug-2023

August 10, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)