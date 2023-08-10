SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 10 August 2023 at 9:30 am EEST



Sampo plc cancels repurchased shares

Sampo plc has, in line with the decision by the Board of Directors, cancelled 9,381,017 own A shares of the company and the cancellation has today been registered with the Finnish Trade Register. The cancelled shares were repurchased under the share buyback programme disclosed on 29 March 2023 and the repurchases were made during 3 April-1 August 2023.

The cancellation reduces the number of issued Sampo A shares with the corresponding amount but has no effect on the share capital. The cancelled amount equals 1.8 per cent of the total number of shares in Sampo before the cancellation. Prior to the cancellation of the own shares, there were in total 510,977,769 issued Sampo A shares. After the cancellation, the total number of issued Sampo A shares is 501,596,752

and the total number of votes attached to these shares is 501,596,752. Including 200,000 B shares, the total number of Sampo shares now amounts to 501,796,752 shares. The total number of votes attached to the shares is now 502,596,752.

Since the start of its first share buyback programme in October 2021, Sampo has repurchased and cancelled 53.6 million shares, corresponding to 9.6 per cent of the total number of shares prior to the first share buyback programme launched in October 2021.

SAMPO PLC

Investor Relations and Group Communications



For further information, please contact:

Sami Taipalus

Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0030

Maria Silander

Communications Manager, Media Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0031



