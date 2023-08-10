Anzeige
10.08.2023 | 08:42
Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 10

[10.08.23]

TABULA ICAV

Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

09.08.23

IE00BN4GXL63

24,019,000.00

EUR

0

212,004,905.72

8.8266

Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

09.08.23

IE00BN4GXM70

10,080.00

SEK

0

898,107.00

89.0979

Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

09.08.23

IE00BMQ5Y557

399,600.00

EUR

0

40,969,227.70

102.5256

Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

09.08.23

IE00BMDWWS85

120,002.00

USD

0

13,001,135.42

108.341

Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

09.08.23

IE00BN0T9H70

56,339.00

GBP

0

5,969,764.13

105.9615

Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

09.08.23

IE00BKX90X67

63,431.00

EUR

0

6,524,736.02

102.8635

Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

09.08.23

IE00BKX90W50

53,319.00

CHF

0

5,169,415.72

96.9526

Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

09.08.23

IE000V6NHO66

6,885,618.00

EUR

0

63,295,000.24

9.1923

Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

09.08.23

IE000L1I4R94

2,983,090.00

USD

0

30,292,318.48

10.1547

Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

09.08.23

IE000LJG9WK1

669,740.00

GBP

0

6,710,803.20

10.02


