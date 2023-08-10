Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 10
[10.08.23]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
09.08.23
IE00BN4GXL63
24,019,000.00
EUR
0
212,004,905.72
8.8266
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
09.08.23
IE00BN4GXM70
10,080.00
SEK
0
898,107.00
89.0979
Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
09.08.23
IE00BMQ5Y557
399,600.00
EUR
0
40,969,227.70
102.5256
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
09.08.23
IE00BMDWWS85
120,002.00
USD
0
13,001,135.42
108.341
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
09.08.23
IE00BN0T9H70
56,339.00
GBP
0
5,969,764.13
105.9615
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
09.08.23
IE00BKX90X67
63,431.00
EUR
0
6,524,736.02
102.8635
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
09.08.23
|
IE00BKX90W50
53,319.00
CHF
0
5,169,415.72
96.9526
Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
09.08.23
IE000V6NHO66
6,885,618.00
EUR
0
63,295,000.24
9.1923
Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
09.08.23
IE000L1I4R94
2,983,090.00
USD
0
30,292,318.48
10.1547
Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
09.08.23
IE000LJG9WK1
669,740.00
GBP
0
6,710,803.20
10.02
|
|