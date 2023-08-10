

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) a mining company, on Thursday reported higher earnings for the first half of the year, on higher copper and by-product sales volumes.



Half yearly profit before tax increased 12.5 percent to $765 million from $679.6 million for the same period last year.



Earnings per share increased 26.9 percent to 33.5 cents from 26.4 cents of the previous year.



EBITDA increased 7.5 percent to $1.331 billion from $1.237 billion of the prior year.



Revenue rose 14.3 percent to $2.890 billion from $2.528 billion of last year, driven by higher copper and by-product sales volumes and higher realized by-product prices.



On Wednesday, shares of Antofagasta closed at 1,607.00 pence up 1.55% on the London stock exchange.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken