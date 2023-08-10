

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) reported that its profit after tax for the six months ended 30 June 2023 was $159.2 million or $0.66 per share compared to $31.0 million or $0.13 per share in the prior year.



The company said it adopted IFRS 17, Insurance Contracts and IFRS 9, Financial Instruments: Classification and Measurement, for the first time on 1 January 2023. The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2023 are being reported under these new accounting standards. Comparatives have been restated to reflect the consistent application of IFRS 9 and IFRS 17.



Profit before tax was $167.2 million compared to $34.1 million last year.



Insurance revenue for the was $720.9 million compared to $579.8 million in the prior year.



On 9 August 2023, Lancashire's board declared an interim dividend of $0.05 or approximately 0.04 pounds per common share. The dividend will be paid in Pounds Sterling on 15 September 2023 to shareholders of record on 18 August 2023.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken