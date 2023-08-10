

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc, (SPX.L), a thermal energy management and niche pumping specialist, reported Thursday that its first-half profit before taxation declined 18 percent to 114.0 million pounds from last year's 138.5 million pounds.



Basic earnings per share were 112.5 pence, down 15 percent from 131.8 pence last year.



Adjusted profit before taxation was 153.5 million pounds, compared to 175.2 million pounds a year ago. Adjusted basic earnings per share were 155.2 pence, compared to 175.1 pence in the prior year.



Revenue grew 13 percent to 850.8 million pounds from last year's 750.1 million pounds. Revenues increased 2 percent organically.



Further, the Board has declared an interim dividend of 46.0 pence per ordinary share, an increase of 8 percent, reflecting confidence in the medium and long-term outlook.



The dividend will be paid on November 10 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on October 13.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, the company now anticipates Group sales to grow between 0 percent and 4 percent, with a year-on-year adjusted operating profit margin decline of between 100 bps and 200 bps.



In 2022, pro-forma sales were 1.73 billion pounds and adjusted operating profit margin was 23.6 percent.



