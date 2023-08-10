

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Savills plc (SVS.L) reported first-half profit before tax of 6.0 million pounds compared to 50.4 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 3.4 pence compared to 25.2 pence. Group underlying profit before tax declined to 16.3 million pounds from 59.2 million pounds. Underlying basic earnings per share was 9.2 pence compared to 32.4 pence.



First half Group revenue was 1.01 billion pounds, down 2.5% or 4.1% in constant currency.



The Board has declared an interim ordinary dividend of 6.9 pence. The dividend will be payable on 2 October 2023 to shareholders on the register at 1 September 2023.



Savills plc also announced that Stacey Cartwright will succeed Nicholas Ferguson as Chair of Savills when he retires from the Board effective 31 December 2023. Stacey has been an independent non-executive director of Savills since October 2018, and Senior Independent Director since January 2021.



