DJ Amundi Index MSCI North America ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI North America ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR (C) (NRAU LN) Amundi Index MSCI North America ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 10-Aug-2023 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index MSCI North America ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 09-Aug-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 108.8112 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3181891 CODE: NRAU LN ISIN: LU1437016543 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437016543 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NRAU LN Sequence No.: 263633 EQS News ID: 1700481 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1700481&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 10, 2023 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)