DJ Lyxor 10Y US Treasury Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor 10Y US Treasury Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF - Acc (DSUS LN) Lyxor 10Y US Treasury Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Aug-2023 / 09:20 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor 10Y US Treasury Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 09-Aug-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 99.4238 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 217060 CODE: DSUS LN ISIN: FR0011607084 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0011607084 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DSUS LN Sequence No.: 263580 EQS News ID: 1700375 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1700375&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 10, 2023 03:20 ET (07:20 GMT)