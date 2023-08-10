DJ Amundi MSCI Semiconductors ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Semiconductors ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc (SEMG LN) Amundi MSCI Semiconductors ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Aug-2023 / 09:25 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Semiconductors ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 09-Aug-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 27.5241 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3394252 CODE: SEMG LN ISIN: LU1900066033 =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU1900066033 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SEMG LN Sequence No.: 263708 EQS News ID: 1700635 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1700635&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 10, 2023 03:25 ET (07:25 GMT)