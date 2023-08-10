DJ Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRIJ LN) Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 10-Aug-2023 / 09:26 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 09-Aug-2023 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 3850.1527 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 12327507 CODE: PRIJ LN ISIN: LU1931974775 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931974775 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRIJ LN Sequence No.: 263725 EQS News ID: 1700669 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

August 10, 2023 03:26 ET (07:26 GMT)