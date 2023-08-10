Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 10.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Spezial: Diese Kaufchance nicht verpassen!? Der Final Countdown …!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EEHU | ISIN: US49177J1025 | Ticker-Symbol: J4D
Tradegate
10.08.23
10:16 Uhr
21,800 Euro
+0,400
+1,87 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KENVUE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KENVUE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,40021,60011:23
21,40021,60011:23
PR Newswire
10.08.2023 | 00:45
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kenvue Set to Join S&P 500

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kenvue Inc. (NYSE: KVUE) will be added to the S&P 500 effective prior to the open on a date to be announced conditioned upon the successful completion of a voluntary exchange offer being conducted by S&P 500 & S&P 100 constituent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). Johnson & Johnson announced its intention to split off at least 80.1% of Kenvue shares it owns through a voluntary exchange offer that expires Friday, August 18 . Kenvue will replace an S&P 500 company to be named in a separate press release closer to the S&P 500 addition effective date.

Following is a summary of the change that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

TBA

S&P 500

Addition

Kenvue

KVUE

Consumer Staples

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
 [email protected]

Media Inquiries
 [email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.