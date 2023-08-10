Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, announces its expansion into Japan by opening a local office in Tokyo as part of its ongoing endeavor to bring innovative services to new markets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230810128778/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

This strategic move illustrates Xsolla's commitment to nurturing regional partnerships that benefit its global network. It also underscores Xsolla's ongoing dedication to the growth of the Asian gaming industry, building on its established presence in China, Korea, and Malaysia. By opening a new office in Tokyo, Xsolla welcomes local industry experts to serve its growing customer base in Japan, adapt its products and solutions for Japanese developers, and forge local partnerships to enhance its service offerings in one of the world's premier gaming markets.

"At Xsolla, our dedication lies in aiding game developers' success through tailored solutions for their unique needs. We're eager to welcome new team members who will provide local support for our partners here in Japan," said Chris Hewish, CEO of Xsolla. "Our expansion into Tokyo is a significant landmark in our ongoing mission to deliver a fully localized service, providing a comprehensive solution that meets the diverse needs of our partners worldwide."

Xsolla's all-inclusive payment solution, complete with local payment partnerships, tax, and regulatory knowledge and support, will offer international game developers a way to expand their reach into the Japanese market and simultaneously help local Japanese developers scale their business globally.

For more information about Xsolla Japan, please visit: xsolla.pro/japan-expansion

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global video game commerce company with a robust and powerful set of tools and services designed specifically for the video game industry. Since its founding in 2005, Xsolla has helped thousands of game developers and publishers of all sizes fund, market, launch and monetize their games globally and across multiple platforms. As an innovative leader in game commerce, Xsolla's mission is to solve the inherent complexities of global distribution, marketing, and monetization to help our partners reach more geographies, generate more revenue and create relationships with gamers worldwide. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, with offices in Berlin, Seoul, Beijing, Kuala Lumpur, Tokyo and cities around the world, Xsolla supports major gaming titles like Valve, Twitch, Roblox, Ubisoft, Epic Games, Take-Two, KRAFTON, Nexters, NetEase, Playstudios, Playrix, miHoYo, and more.

For additional information and to learn more, please visit: xsolla.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230810128778/en/

Contacts:

Derrick Stembridge

Global Director of Public Relations, Xsolla

d.stembridge@xsolla.com