RM plc (RM.) RM plc: Share Dealing Notification 10-Aug-2023 / 08:39 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 August 2023 RM plc The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Helen Stevenson 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-executive Director (PDMR) b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name RM plc b) LEI code 2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares in RM plc ("Shares") b) Identification code RM ORD GBP0.0228571428571 (GB00BJT0FF39) c) Nature of this transaction Purchase of shares Price Volume GBP0.536 5,597 GBP0.50999 9,804 d) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP0.51 9,803 GBP0.49489 10,103 GBP0.552966 7,000 GBP0.5595 7,693

Aggregated information

GBP0.523

-- Price

e) -- Volume 50,000

-- Total

GBP26,174.33

f) Date of the transaction 9 August 2023

g) Place of transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Contacts:

RM plc

Howard Rubenstein, Company Secretary

Hrubenstein@rm.com

