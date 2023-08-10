Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.08.2023
Spezial: Diese Kaufchance nicht verpassen!? Der Final Countdown …!?
10.08.2023 | 10:10
RM plc: Share Dealing Notification

DJ RM plc: Share Dealing Notification 

RM plc (RM.) 
RM plc: Share Dealing Notification 
10-Aug-2023 / 08:39 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
10 August 2023 
 
RM plc 
 
The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation 
 
 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
 
a)       Name                             Helen Stevenson 
 2. Reason for the notification 
 
a)       Position/status                        Non-executive Director (PDMR) 
b)       Initial notification/ Amendment                Initial notification 
3.       Details of the issuer 
a)       Name                             RM plc 
b)       LEI code                           2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 
4.       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
        transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a)       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument  Ordinary shares in RM plc ("Shares") 
b)       Identification code                      RM ORD GBP0.0228571428571 (GB00BJT0FF39) 
c)       Nature of this transaction                  Purchase of shares 
 
                                       Price     Volume 
                                       GBP0.536     5,597 
                                       GBP0.50999    9,804 
d)       Price(s) and volume(s)                    GBP0.51     9,803 
                                       GBP0.49489    10,103 
                                       GBP0.552966   7,000 
                                       GBP0.5595    7,693

Aggregated information

GBP0.523

-- Price

e) -- Volume 50,000

-- Total

GBP26,174.33

f) Date of the transaction 9 August 2023

g) Place of transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Contacts:

RM plc

Howard Rubenstein, Company Secretary

Hrubenstein@rm.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BJT0FF39 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      RM. 
LEI Code:    2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  263802 
EQS News ID:  1700827 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1700827&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 10, 2023 03:39 ET (07:39 GMT)

