Ticker Published Date Published Price Maximum Price Since Publication *Last Closing Price Maximum Gain % Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) Oct.13, 2022 $2.96 $11.15 $10.60 276% ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) May 8, 2023 $42.58 $63.10 $61.08 48% Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT) Jul.10, 2023 $13.98 $16.14 $15.13 15% Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH) Mar.6, 2023 $35.13 $67.66 $62.21 92% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) Aug.1, 2023 $12.70 $13.46 $13.13 6% Stevanato Group S.p.A. (STVN) Feb.24, 2023 $21.36 $36.30 $33.97 70% InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (INFU) Feb.6, 2023 $10.47 $11.26 $11.24 7% Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP) Apr.25, 2023 $208.27 $267.13 $265.47 28% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) Mar.1, 2023 $93.17 $168.70 $167.11 81% MannKind Corp. (MNKD) Nov.21, 2022 $4.30 $5.75 $5.34 33% Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (TNGX) Jun.13, 2023 $3.63 $9.39 $7.81 158%

ROME (dpa-AFX) - The following biotech stocks that were featured on our site recently touched new highs yesterday. Did you capitalize on their upward momentum?(*Last Closing Price refers to the closing price of the stock on Aug.9, 2023)