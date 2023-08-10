Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Dividend Announcement - Correction
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 10
ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED
("AJGF" or the "Company")
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)
LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69
Dividend Announcement - CORRECTION
9 AUGUST 2023
The following amendment have been made to the "Dividend" announcement released on 09.08.2023 at 17:49.
The Company announced that the Directors of Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited have declared that an interim dividend will be payable in respect of the financial quarter ended 31 July 2023 as follows:
Ex Dividend date: 24/08/2023
Record date: 25/08/2023
Payment date: 29/09/2023
Dividend per share: 2.15 pence (Sterling)
The Dividend per share should have been 1.96 pence (sterling).
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
+44 (0) 1481 745001
Quaero Capital LLP
Investorservices.uk@quaerocapital.com
+44 (0) 20 7747 5778
Corporate Broker
Singer Capital Markets
Email:Alan.Ray@singercm.com
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7496 3000