New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2023) - Global Recognition Awards (GRA) is pleased to announce that Stephanie Ward Online Business Services Ltd, an emerging leader in the business services industry, has been honored with the esteemed 2023 Global Recognition Award in recognition of their exceptional dedication and service to the neurodivergent community. The prestigious award underscores the firm's unwavering commitment to propelling positive change and fostering inclusivity in society.





The 2023 Global Recognition Award serves as a testament to Stephanie Ward's fervent passion and tireless efforts in advocating for neurodivergence. The company stands at the forefront of providing vital support services, supplying highly specialist assistants to the neurodivergent workforce demonstrating its sincere willingness to harness its capabilities for a cause that impacts millions globally.

Under Stephanie's visionary leadership, the company has achieved pivotal milestones, most notably the establishment of a separate charity that offers work experience placements and funded programs specifically tailored for SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disabilities) children. This significant development aims to secure a bright and promising future for these young minds, providing them with meaningful employment opportunities.

Furthermore, Stephanie Ward Online Business Services Ltd has made remarkable strides in innovation, notably with its groundbreaking in-progress training program. This program holds the potential to catalyze positive transformations in the lives of children with SEND and adults with conditions such as ADHD and autism, contributing to a more inclusive and supportive society.

What sets Stephanie Ward Online Business Services Ltd apart is not just their exceptional business acumen, but the deeply personal mission driving their dedication to the cause. Stephanie herself is neurodivergent and has overcome personal challenges, including hip dysplasia, autism and ADHD, which fuels her profound empathy and understanding of the obstacles faced by the neurodivergent community. It is this genuine compassion that underpins the company's success and sets it apart from its competitors.

The company's flagship service, which provides support worker services through the UK Government's Access to Work scheme, further exemplifies its steadfast commitment to making a positive impact. Their recognition in The National Diversity Awards this year further attests to their relentless endeavors in fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace.

Stephanie Ward Online Business Services Ltd's impact is evidenced by the remarkable growth in their client base, which has expanded from a modest three to approximately fifty clients. This expansion not only translates to increased employment opportunities but also extends their support to the broader community, as they proudly sponsor local football teams.

Stephanie Ward Online Business Services Ltd stands as an exemplary embodiment of resilience, innovation, and impactful service. The 2023 Global Recognition Award serves as a well-deserved recognition of their unwavering commitment to creating a more inclusive and supportive society for the neurodivergent community.

