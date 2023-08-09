Lithium Americas Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX: LAC) (NYSE: LAC) ("Lithium Americas" or the "Company") has reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 ("Q2 2023").



HIGHLIGHTS

Argentina

Caucharí-Olaroz

In June 2023, Caucharí-Olaroz achieved first lithium production as the project advances commissioning and ramp up to Stage 1 capacity of 40,000 tonnes per annum (" tpa ") of battery-quality lithium carbonate (" Li 2 CO 3 "), which is scheduled to be completed in mid-2024.

Caucharí-Olaroz is expected to produce approximately 5,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate in 2023.

First lithium product from Caucharí-Olaroz has left the site and is being prepared for shipment at the port.

As of June 30, 2023, $895 million of the $979 million total expected capex has been spent (on a 100% basis). As of June 30, 2023, the Company expects its remaining funding requirement to be less than $25 million for capital costs, value added taxes and working capital to reach positive cash flow.

Preparation for Caucharí-Olaroz Stage 2 expansion targeting additional production capacity of at least 20,000 tpa is underway.

Pastos Grandes Basin

On June 26, 2023, the Company announced the SEDAR filing of a National Instrument 43-101 (" NI 43-101 ") Technical Report and resource update for the Pastos Grandes Project titled, "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Lithium Resources Update, Pastos Grandes Project, Salta Province, Argentina," with an effective date of April 30, 2023.

On April 20, 2023, the Company completed its acquisition of Arena Minerals and its 65% ownership interest in the Sal de la Puna project, adjacent to the Pastos Grandes project in Salta, Argentina.

United States

Thacker Pass

In mid-June 2023, major earthworks construction commenced at Thacker Pass to support the target of initial production in the second half of 2026. Deposits on long-lead items are expected to start in Q3 2023 and will continue through Q4 2024.

The Company continues to work closely with the U.S. Department of Energy (" DOE ") Loans Program Office to advance confirmatory due diligence and term sheet negotiations for the Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing Loan Program (" ATVM Loan Program "), following the receipt of a Letter of Substantial Completion on February 22, 2023. The Company expects the DOE ATVM Loan Program conditional approval process to be completed in 2023 and if approved, to fund up to 75% of capital costs for construction of Phase 1. Development costs incurred by the project may qualify as eligible costs under the ATVM Loan Program as of January 31, 2023. The Company has approved a 2023 construction budget of $125 million with $48 million cash spent in Q2 2023 for construction of water pipelines and ponds, infrastructure improvements and the start of major earthworks.

Corporate

As at June 30, 2023, the Company had $502.0 million in cash and cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits, with an additional $75 million in available credit.

On July 31, 2023, at the annual, general and special meeting of Lithium Americas shareholders, 98.85% of the votes cast by shareholders present in person or by proxy at the meeting voted in favor of the separation of the Company into Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (" Lithium Argentina ") and a new Lithium Americas Corp. (" Lithium Americas (NewCo) "), pursuant to a statutory plan of arrangement (the " Separation "). The Separation is targeted to become effective in early October 2023. Additionally, in connection with the second tranche of the previously announced $650 million investment by General Motors Holdings LLC (" GM "), the Company's shareholders passed two resolutions approving: (a) the ownership by GM and its affiliates of more than 20% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company (or following the Separation, Lithium Americas (NewCo)); and (b) $27.74 per share (as adjusted for the Separation) as the maximum subscription price at which Tranche 2 of GM's investment would be made.

TECHNICAL INFORMATION

The Technical Information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Rene LeBlanc, PhD, SME, Chief Technical Officer of Lithium Americas, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Selected consolidated financial information is presented as follows:

(in US$ million except per share information) Quarters ended June 30, 2023 2022 $ $ Expenses (17.1 ) (90.3 ) Net income/(loss) 25.8 (16.6 ) Income/(loss) per share - basic 0.16 (0.12 ) Income/(loss) per share - diluted 0.16 (0.12 )

(in US$ million) As at June 30, 2023 As at December 31, 2022 $ $ Cash, cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits 502.0 352.1 Total assets 1,501.9 1,016.5 Total long-term liabilities (203.5 ) (212.9 )



Net income in Q2 2023 versus loss in Q2 2022 is primarily due to lower share of loss of Caucharí-Olaroz project partially offset by lower gain on change in fair value of the GM agreements derivative liability and convertible note derivative liability.

In H1 2023, total assets increased primarily due to acquisition of Arena Minerals and cash proceeds from the first tranche investment by GM of $320 million.

This news release should be read in conjunction with Lithium Americas' condensed consolidated interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, which are available on SEDAR. All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

ABOUT LITHIUM AMERICAS

Lithium Americas is advancing a separation of its U.S. and Argentine business units into two public independent companies. Lithium Argentina will retain Caucharí-Olaroz (44.8%-interest), focused on advancing toward full production capacity, and regional growth opportunities in the Pastos Grandes basin with Pastos Grandes and Sal de la Puna projects (100%-owned and 65%-interest, respectively). Lithium Americas (NewCo) will retain the 100%-owned Thacker Pass, focused on advancing construction with the target to commence production in the second half of 2026. The Company currently trades on the TSX and on the NYSE, under the ticker symbol "LAC."

