Linkfire: Linkfire Hosts a Q2/2023 Interim Report Webcast on August 24, 2023

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2023 / Linkfire (STO:LINKFI) Linkfire (NASDAQ: LINKFI.ST) will publish its interim report for the second quarter on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at approximately 7.30 AM CEST. A webcast for investors and media will take place at 10.00 AM CEST on the same day.

The report is presented by Lars Ettrup, Co-founder and CEO, and Tobias Demuth, CFO. The presentation for the webcast can be downloaded on https://investors.linkfire.com/ 30 minutes before the webcast starts. A recording of the event will be available on the same website later the same day.

In addition to the Q&A at the end of the webcast, participants also have the possibility to preregister questions via email to investors@linkfire.com. The Q&A session is moderated through a chat function, which will be available via the webcast link below.

Please register for the webcast using this link: https://lnk.to/Q2-23

After registration, you will receive a link to access the webcast via e-mail.

For further information, please contact:

Linkfire

Tobias Demuth, CFO

Telephone: +45 27 84 44 68

E-mail: investors@linkfire.com

Linkfire's Certified Adviser

Aktieinvest FK AB

Telephone: +46 739 49 62 50

E-mail: ca@aktieinvest.se

About Linkfire

Linkfire empowers music marketing for millions of artists and creators. Through smart links generated with its proprietary technology, Linkfire connects billions of fans with their favorite artists, driving streams, sales, and fan engagement, providing leading data insights, superior user experience, and a quality marketplace for fans, artists, and creators.

Linkfire's customers and partners count many of the biggest names in the industry, such as Apple, Amazon, Sony Music, Universal Music, and Warner Music, in addition to thousands of artists and creators directly.

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq First North Premier in Stockholm (LINKFI), you can find more information on investors.linkfire.com.

Link?re hosts a Q2/2023 interim report webcast on August 24, 2023

