Behavox, the leading provider of AI-driven compliance solutions, proudly announces the successful completion of its financial audits for three consecutive years. Since 2020, Behavox has undergone an independent financial audit each year, reaffirming its dedication to upholding the highest standards of financial reporting and governance. The completion of the third consecutive audit showcases Behavox's commitment to ensuring transparency and accountability in its operations.

Behavox expects to reach profitability in Q1 2024, marking a momentous milestone, and would like to extend its heartfelt gratitude to its customers for their long-term support and trust in the company's mission. This achievement reflects Behavox's strong financial performance, strategic foresight, and prudent management. As a profitable entity, Behavox stands poised to be an even more reliable and lasting partner for its customers, providing them with the assurance of a sustainable and thriving business relationship.

CEO and Founder, Erkin Adylov, expressed his delight in reaching this milestone, stating, "We are thrilled to have completed three consecutive years of independent financial audits, a testament to our unwavering commitment to transparency and the highest standards of financial integrity. The forthcoming profitability milestone in Q1 2024 is a remarkable achievement for the company and further validates our position as a reliable and stable compliance partner."

While the company is not currently pursuing an IPO in the medium term, it now exceeds the minimum regulatory requirement for three years of independent financial audits.

Mike Piwowar, a Board Member and former SEC Commissioner, highlighted the importance of counterparty risk when selecting a vendor for critical functions like compliance. He emphasized the significance of Behavox's financial audit achievements, stating, "Many companies have experienced the repercussions of partnering with vendors that did not withstand the test of time. Behavox's commitment to financial transparency and long-term stability ensures that the future of their customers' compliance programs remains secure."

With its successful completion of three consecutive financial audits and the anticipation of profitability in Q1 2024, Behavox is positioned as a trusted and enduring partner for organizations seeking cutting-edge compliance solutions.

About Behavox:

Behavox is the leading provider of AI-driven compliance and security solutions, empowering organizations to proactively detect and mitigate human risks within the organization. Behavox leverages large language models and generative AI to transform how compliance and security teams manage risks and safeguard organizational integrity. Through innovative products such as Behavox Quantum and Behavox Insider Threat, Behavox continues to shape the future of compliance and security risk management.

More information about the company is available at www.behavox.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230809336551/en/

Contacts:

For media inquiries, please contact:

media@behavox.com