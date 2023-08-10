Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 10
[10.08.23]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - USD Acc
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
09.08.23
IE000JL9SV51
1,533,570.00
USD
10,590.0000
15,551,994.12
10.141
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - SEK-Hedged Acc
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
09.08.23
IE000BQ3SE47
3,777,000.00
SEK
0
381,490,608.87
101.0036
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged Dist
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
09.08.23
IE000LSFKN16
8,000.00
GBP
0
80,285.23
10.036
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - EUR-Hedged Dist
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
09.08.23
IE000LH4DDC2
10,000.00
EUR
0
99,964.13
9.9964
