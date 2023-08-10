Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.08.2023
10.08.2023 | 11:30
Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 10

[10.08.23]

TABULA ICAV

Fund: Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - USD Acc

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

09.08.23

IE000JL9SV51

1,533,570.00

USD

10,590.0000

15,551,994.12

10.141

Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - SEK-Hedged Acc

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

09.08.23

IE000BQ3SE47

3,777,000.00

SEK

0

381,490,608.87

101.0036

Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged Dist

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

09.08.23

IE000LSFKN16

8,000.00

GBP

0

80,285.23

10.036

Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - EUR-Hedged Dist

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

09.08.23

IE000LH4DDC2

10,000.00

EUR

0

99,964.13

9.9964

