Donnerstag, 10.08.2023
Spezial: Diese Kaufchance nicht verpassen!? Der Final Countdown …!?
WKN: A1XA8R | ISIN: DK0060534915
10.08.2023 | 11:34
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to split in Novo Nordisk (193/23)

The following information is based on a press release from Novo Nordisk A/S
(Novo Nordisk) published on August 10, 2023 and may be subject to change. 

The Board of Novo Nordisk has decided on a stock split whereby every one (1) B
share of DKK 0.20 held will be replaced by two (2) new ordinary B shares of DKK
0.10 (2:1). The scheduled Ex-date is September 13, 2023. NASDAQ Derivatives
Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return
futures in Novo Nordisk (NOVOB). 

For further details please see attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1159245
