NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to split in Novo Nordisk (193/23)

The following information is based on a press release from Novo Nordisk A/S (Novo Nordisk) published on August 10, 2023 and may be subject to change. The Board of Novo Nordisk has decided on a stock split whereby every one (1) B share of DKK 0.20 held will be replaced by two (2) new ordinary B shares of DKK 0.10 (2:1). The scheduled Ex-date is September 13, 2023. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return futures in Novo Nordisk (NOVOB). For further details please see attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1159245