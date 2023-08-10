Nection, the innovative mobile application designed to empower business-minded individuals in developing their social capital, is excited to announce a groundbreaking update. This update aims to revolutionize the way users enhance their networking experience.

Kyiv, Ukraine--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2023) - Nection recently announced an app update scheduled for launch on 10.08.2023, which introduces an exciting feature that allows users to use AI to send thoughtful gifts to their contacts directly from the app.

With the introduction of AI-powered gift sending, Nection seeks to elevate connections to a whole new level. The app's creators want to use this tool to make building deeper, more meaningful relationships easier than ever.

Whether it's a birthday, anniversary, special holiday, or simply an opportunity to celebrate someone's achievements, users can now choose from various gifts that match the occasion.

The gift categories include travel, experiences, food, restaurants and bars, beauty and health, leisure and sports, supermarkets and groceries, and many more. Users have a massive selection at their fingertips, available to send as needed.

Alex Vasylenko, the Founder and CEO of Nection, is excited to announce this game-changing feature. Giving users the ability to send personalized gifts with thoughtful messages with just a few taps aims to help strengthen their personal and professional relationships.

Users can select a recipient from their existing contact list on Nection or add a new contact. The interface to add recipients is extremely user-friendly and simple to follow.

With more than 12 gift card categories and denominations, users have a wide range of options at their fingertips The AI generates a personalized message once the gift category and denomination are chosen. This message is then added right to the gift card.

The user can share the gift card through various channels, including social networks, messaging apps, or personal emails. When the recipient opens the link, they can access the gift within the application and utilize it at their convenience. Later, users can monitor the status of the sent gift, follow up, resend it via a different communication channel, or cancel it if it remains unopened.

The app provides a unified platform for seamless interaction with all contacts, enabling personalized messaging for multiple recipients on special occasions.

Users can also access valuable insights from their communication history and notes and set timely reminders to stay connected with important individuals.

To join Nection, download the app on iOS or Android devices. The new gift-sending feature will be available for all users on 10.08.2023.

About Nection

Nection is a revolutionary US based startup with Ukrainian roots, founded by Alex Vasylenko, dedicated to facilitating efficient and meaningful communication. The app caters to business-minded individuals, offering features to build and nurture social capital.

Nection is available to users in more than 101 countries and continues to innovate the networking landscape with its AI-powered gifts and smart recommendations.

Contact Information

For media inquiries, please contact:

Alex Vasylenko

Founder & CEO, Nection

Email: info@nection.io

Website: www.nection.io

Location: Kyiv, Ukraine

