Sapply Joins Forces with Stratodesk as New Asia Pacific Distributor

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2023 / Stratodesk, the pioneer of secure managed endpoints for modern workspaces, is pleased to announce its distribution partnership with Sapply, a boutique IT distributor, operating across the Asia Pacific. Together, Stratodesk and Sapply are poised to revolutionize VDI/cloud, endpoint security, management, and the end-user experience for midsize and enterprise organizations in Australia and Asia.

Stratodesk's small footprint, Linux-based managed OS, NoTouch, is redefining end-user computing with its freedom to transform any end-user computing device, regardless of make or model, into a highly secure VDI/cloud workspace endpoint. Stratodesk NoTouch enables companies to cost-effectively and productively manage their now unified endpoint deployments with the NoTouch Center management platform.

Sapply sales director Neil Woolley welcomed the news, stating: 'We are very excited to be appointed distributor for Stratodesk throughout the Asia Pacific region. Sapply has a great track record in partnering with software vendors to enable hyper-growth and establish a strong presence in the region. We look forward to taking this journey with Stratodesk."

"Sapply has profound expertise in EUC and an ability to delight their customers and partners in the ANZ/SEA markets. We are excited to introduce Stratodesk NoTouch solutions and grow in the region together," said Harald Wittek, Sales Director of EMEA and Asia Pacific.

The partnership between Sapply and Stratodesk marks an exciting opportunity to deliver unparalleled user experiences while bolstering endpoint security in the digital workplace services market.

With the integration of Stratodesk's acclaimed NoTouch OS-a read-only, zero-trust operating system that provides reliable and secure access to VDI, DaaS, and cloud workspaces-and NoTouch Center, a robust deployment and management solution, Sapply's extensive clientele will enjoy enhanced employee productivity and streamlined IT workflows.

About SAPPLY

With offices and warehouses located in Australia, New Zealand and Singapore, SAPPLY is a leading Asia Pacific technology distributor, delivering in-depth knowledge and expertise in cloud and data center networking, IoT connectivity and productivity tools. Offering a combination of a successful, experienced sales & marketing team and in-house technical expertise, SAPPLY works with its vendor partners to help them grow in the Asia Pacific region.

About Stratodesk

Founded in 2010, Stratodesk drives the adoption of secure managed endpoints for accessing the modern workspace. Stratodesk NoTouch software gives IT users endpoint security and full manageability while allowing the flexibility to choose endpoint hardware, workspace solution, cloud or on-premises deployment, and the cost consumption model that fits their business. Through its U.S. and European offices, Stratodesk is growing a disruptive community of channel partners and technology providers committed to modernizing and digitizing workspaces. Today, with one million licenses deployed globally across multiple industries, Stratodesk prides itself on its authenticity and dedication to delivering the most innovative software solution to its customers. For more information, visit www.stratodesk.com.

