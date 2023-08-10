Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2023) - Vext Science, Inc. (CSE: VEXT) (OTCQX: VEXTF) ("Vext" or the "Company") a U.S.-based cannabis operator with vertical operations in Arizona and Ohio1, reported that Stephan Bankosz has resigned as CFO and Corporate Secretary of the Company effective August 25, 2023 to pursue other opportunities. Vext will appoint experienced financial executive and operator Trevor Smith as CFO. In the coming weeks Mr. Bankosz will assist with the transition of duties to Mr. Smith, which is expected to be completed after Vext has reported its second quarter 2023 earnings. Nalee Pham, the Company's Chief of Staff and a director of the Company's wholly-owned operating subsidiary Herbal Wellness Center, LLC has been appointed Corporate Secretary.

Management Commentary

"I would like to thank Stephan, who has been an integral part of Vext since January 2021, for his contribution and for making this transition as smooth as possible and wish him continued success in his future endeavors," says Eric Offenberger, President and CEO.

Mr. Offenberger further stated, "We are pleased to have completed our search for a CFO. Trevor brings a combination of financial knowledge with real-world entrepreneurial skills including 10 years of operational experience in the cannabis industry, including cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, and retail in multiple markets. Prior to joining the cannabis industry, Smith worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) performing financial due diligence on target companies, and was a financial analyst responsible for monitoring the portfolio investments at a large-cap U.S. hedge fund. Mr. Smith is a well-respected executive and brings with him a variety of skills that will add value to Vext."

About Vext Science, Inc.

Vext Science, Inc. is a U.S.-based cannabis operator with vertical operations in Arizona and Ohio1. Vext's expertise spans from cultivation through to retail operations in its key markets. Based out of Arizona, Vext owns and operates state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, fully built-out manufacturing facilities as well as dispensaries in both Arizona and Ohio. The Company manufactures Vapen, one of the leading THC concentrates, edibles, and distillate cartridge brands in Arizona. Its selection of award-winning products are created with Vext's in-house, high-quality flower and distributed across Arizona and Ohio, as well as through Vext's partnerships in other states. Vext's leadership team brings a proven track record of building and operating profitable multi-state operations, with the Company having operated profitably since 2016. The Company's primary focus is to continue growing in its core states of Arizona and Ohio, bringing together cutting-edge science, manufacturing, and marketing to provide a reliable and valuable customer experience while generating shareholder value.

Vext Science is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol VEXT and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol VEXTF. Learn more at www.vextscience.com and connect with Vext on Twitter and LinkedIn.

For more details on the Vapen brand:

Vapen website: VapenBrands.com

Instagram: @vapen

Facebook: @vapenbrands

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Eric Offenberger

President and Chief Executive Officer

844-211-3725

For further information:

Jonathan Ross, Vext Investor Relations

jon.ross@loderockadvisors.com

416-244-9851

SOURCE: VEXT Science, Inc.

________________________

1 Vext has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Appalachian Pharm Processing, LLC, an Ohio limited liability company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliated companies. Subject to regulatory approval, this proposed acquisition (the "Ohio Acquisition") is expected to close by the end of the third quarter of 2023

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/176688