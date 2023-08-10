Winnipeg, Manitoba--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2023) - Snow Lake Resources Ltd., d/b/a Snow Lake Lithium Ltd. (NASDAQ: LITM) ("Snow Lake" or the "Company"), is pleased to report the results of its S-K 1300 Initial Assessment ("IA") for the Snow Lake Lithium Project (the "Project") in Manitoba, Canada.

The IA was prepared by ABH Engineering Inc. ("ABH") of Vancouver, BC in accordance with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission requirements under Regulation S-K 1300 ("S-K 1300"). The projected economic results are based on measured, indicated and inferred mineral resource estimates for the Project, as specified in the IA. Unlike mineral reserves, mineral resource estimates do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Highlights:

Projected base case post-tax net present value ("NPV") using a seven percent discount rate of US$1.19 billion and projected post-tax internal rate of return ("IRR") of 170%, with a payback period of 14 months.

Updated mineral resource estimate for the Project in accordance with S-K 1300 of: Measured resource of 748,632 tonnes grading 1.13% Li2O Indicated resource of 6,560,006 tonnes grading 1.10% Li2O Inferred resource of 1,007,119 tonnes grading 0.99% Li2O



Projected total initial capital expenditure of US$50 million in year 0, US$96 million over the balance of the 9-year mine life, with the majority being spent in year 1, and US$10 million in closure costs, for a total of US$146 million

Initial mine plan contemplates open pit and underground mining, with direct shipping ore ("DSO") in year 0 to fund capital expenditures in year 1 to complete the construction of the processing facility to produce a 6% spodumene concentrate

Metallurgical test-work to date confirms the amenability of the deposit to conventional dense media separation ("DMS") and flotation for production of a 6% spodumene concentrate.

Frank Wheatley, Snow Lake's CEO, commented, "The IA clearly demonstrates the potential of the Snow Lake Lithium Project to provide a secure Canadian supply of lithium to the electric vehicle and energy storage markets in North America. The IA is an important milestone for Snow Lake and provides a solid platform for initiating a pre-feasibility study, discussions with potential off-takers, and further exploration activities on the Project.

Snow Lake holds a large land package of which only 1% has been explored to date. A summer regional exploration program designed to identify priority targets for a winter drill program is currently underway. Our land package offers us tremendous blue sky upside potential and room for expansion from an exploration perspective.

The inherent value of the Project demonstrated by the IA highlights the importance of continuing critical workstreams to move the Project through further development. Based upon the positive results of the IA, the Board of Directors of Snow Lake has approved the initiation of a pre-feasibility study, as well a winter drill program designed to expand the existing mineral resource."

The reader is advised that the IA summarized in this press release is preliminary in nature and is intended to provide an initial, high-level review of the Project's economic potential and design options. The IA mine plan and economic model includes numerous assumptions and the use of Inferred Resources. Inferred Resources are considered to be too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves, and there is no certainty that the IA will be realized. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

The S-K 1300 Technical Report will be uploaded to the Company's website and posted on Edgar in the coming days.

IA Economic Highlights

Projected cash flow calculations are based on a spodumene price estimate of $3500 per tonne, and $504 per tonne for DSO, along with NPV discount rate of 7% and a private royalty of 1%. Provincial and federal taxes are assumed and presented in Section 19 of the IA. Projected pre-tax and post-tax key economic results for all mineral resources are presented in Table 1 below.

Economic Results - All Mineral Resources

Pre-Tax Post-Tax Net Present Value

$1.76 Billion

$1.19 Billion

Internal Rate of Return

208%

170%

Payback Period

14 Months

14 Months



Table 1: Projected Key Economic Results for All Mineral Resources.

IA Capital Cost Estimate

The initial capital cost for year 0 is estimated at US$50 million, whereas the remaining capital in subsequent years is estimated at US$96 million, bringing the total projected CAPEX to $146 million. The bulk of the remaining capital is projected to be spent in year 1 to build the mill, powerline and substation, and other infrastructure costs, with this capital to be funded out of revenues from DSO sales. There is also a closure cost of US$10 million at the end of production.

Next Steps

Next Steps include:

Initiation of a pre-feasibility study on the Project

Completion of the currently ongoing summer regional exploration program designed to identify drill targets for the winter drill program

Winter drill program designed to expand the current mineral resource

Continuing the environmental baseline data collection program to facilitate permitting activities

Additional metallurgical testwork, including bulk samples, to support the pre-feasibility study

Continuing our program of community and indigenous consultations

Advancing discussions with potential off-takers for both DSO and spodumene concentrate

Qualified Person Statement - Mr. Brent Hilscher P.Eng., Vice President of ABH Engineering Inc., who conducted studies and test work on behalf of Snow Lake Resources Ltd., prepared the IA and compiled, evaluated and reviewed the technical information in this release and is a member of the Association of Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia (EGBC), which is ROPO accepted for the purpose of reporting in accordance with ASX listing rules. Mr. Hilscher has sufficient experience relevant to sorting technology and gold processing to qualify as a Qualified Person as defined in S-K 1300 and as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the 'Australian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'.

