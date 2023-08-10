Fresh data from Global Blue (NYSE:GB) reveals that the overall global dynamic recovery for Tax Free Shopping has remained stable in Continental Europe, with a strong acceleration in Asia Pacific.

Globally, issued Sales in Store like-for-like recovery reached 121%1 in July versus 118%1 in Q2 2023.

A stable recovery in Continental Europe

In Continental Europe, the recovery remains stable, reaching 118%1 in July vs. 121%1 in Q2 2023. Excluding Mainland Chinese and Russian shoppers, the recovery would have reached 156%1 in July.

In terms of origin markets, both US and GCC residents have remained at high levels, with US shopper recovery reaching 257%1 in July vs. 270%1 in Q2 2023, and Gulf Cooperation Council shopper recovery reaching 221%1 in July vs. 224%1 in Q2 2023.

Regarding destination markets, July witnessed a stable recovery across most destinations, with Greece at 182%1, France at 136%1, Spain at 127%1, Italy at 122%1, and Switzerland at 121%1

Significant improvement in Asia Pacific recovery

In Asia Pacific, the recovery rate continues to experience a rapid increase, reaching 134%1 in July vs. 111%1 in Q2 2023. When excluding Mainland Chinese shoppers (who represented 55% of the Sales in Store in the region in 2019), the recovery would have reached 176%1 in July.

Regarding origin markets, Mainland Chinese shoppers, along with Hong Kong and Taiwan residents, continue to play a key role in driving the accelerating recovery in Asia Pacific. Mainland Chinese shoppers have reached 2019 levels for the first-time at 100%1 in July vs. 60%1 in Q2 2023. Recovery levels among Hong Kong and Taiwan residents have also remained strong, reaching 393%1 in July vs. 395%1 in Q2 2023. Following closely are North East Asia residents, with a recovery rate of 191%1 in July vs. 150%1 in Q2 2023.

When examining destination markets, Japan continues to take the lead with a Sales in Store like-for-like recovery propelling to 170%1 in July, followed by South Korea at 124%1

A gradual recovery for Mainland Chinese shoppers

The ongoing progressive air capacity recovery has played a pivotal role in driving a consistent enhancement in Sales in Store like-for-like recovery for Mainland Chinese shoppers. It reached 65%1 worldwide in July vs. 54%1 in Q2 2023.

In terms of air capacity recovery rates, July witnessed the same levels in Continental Europe (51%2) and in Asia Pacific (51%2

The Sales in Store like-for-like recovery is stronger in Asia Pacific (100%1) than in Continental Europe (40%1), where visa issuance and travel costs remain key barriers to a stronger recovery.

Notably, Asia Pacific has witnessed a higher average spend progression per shopper (119%3) compared to Continental Europe (34%3

APPENDIX

YTD Data

Issued SIS L/L recovery1

(in of 2019) July

2023 June

2023 May

2023 April

2023 Q1

2023 Q4

2022 Q3

2022 Q2

2022 Q1

2022 Continental Europe 118% 130% 121% 110% 109% 104% 101% 75% 53% Asia Pacific 134% 125% 110% 99% 87% 80% 51% 39% 16% TOTAL 121% 128% 118% 106% 101% 97% 89% 65% 40%

Glossary

Gulf Cooperation Council countries include: Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Oman

- South East Asia includes: Indonesia, Thailand, Cambodia, Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore

- North East Asia includes: Japan, South Korea

Global Blue Monthly Speaker Notes Data, July 2023Source: Global Blue

1 Recovery rate is equal to 2023 Issued Sales in Store divided by 2019 Issued Sales in Store, like-for-like (i.e.: at constant merchant scope and exchange rates).

2 Air capacity: ForwardKeys data platform July 2023

3 Mainland Chinese shoppers increase of average spend per international shopper versus 2019

