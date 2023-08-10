

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices were flat to slightly lower on Thursday after reaching multi-month highs in the previous session on signs of tight supply.



Benchmark Brent crude futures slipped 0.1 percent to $87.49 a barrel, with a softer dollar and signs of robust fuel demand in the United States helping limit losses. WTI crude futures were down 0.2 percent at $84.28.



The dollar dipped against most currencies ahead of key U.S. inflation data due later in the day.



The U.S. CPI report is forecast show inflation rising 0.2 percent in July, matching the uptick seen in June.



The annual rate of consumer price growth is expected to accelerate to 3.3 percent in July from 3.0 percent in June, while the annual rate of core consumer price growth is expected to hold at 4.8 percent.



Markets are hoping that cooler inflation will push the Fed to end its rate hike campaign.



Meanwhile, another encouraging reading from the U.S. crude inventory data offset concerns surrounding a sluggish economic recovery in China, the world's largest oil importer.



U.S. inventories unexpectedly grew in the week to August 4, data from the Energy Information Administration showed Wednesday, but there was also a much bigger-than-expected draw in gasoline and distillate stockpiles.



