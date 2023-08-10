Pattern Insurance: Aktivate and Pattern Launch Partnership to Insure Students and Athletes

Athletes and Students can now effortlessly get insured for accidents and activity registration cancellation at a click of a button.

LONDON, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aktivate , the comprehensive scholastic sports management software, today announced its successful launch with Pattern , the leading embedded insurance company for booking and registrations.

Serving approximately 1 MM athletes, the Aktivate platform provides a comprehensive and integrated suite of tools related to athlete and student registration, fundraising, scheduling, team communications, coaching certifications, and more.

Through the partnership with Pattern, Aktivate offers real-time embedded Accident and Registration insurance products that are designed for students participating in school sponsored activities providing protections for out-of-pocket medical costs as well as lost registration fees due to accidents and illnesses. Parents can now review and purchase a relevant insurance product while registering their children for school activities.

"We are delighted to partner with Pattern and launch this offering with them because of the protection it provides to students, athletes and parents. Life doesn't always go according to plan, and Pattern helps take care of these uncomfortable 'what-if' situations in an elegant way. Pattern insurance expertise and technology is a great fit with our own product roadmap and growth," says Hesky Kutscher, CEO of Aktivate.

The Pattern embedded platform enables sport management and registration platforms to offer relevant insurance coverages directly to parents while registering their child in school or club activities and throughout their participation.

"The collaboration between Aktivate and Pattern is game changing for coaches, parents, and schools. Our embedded technology matches relevant coverages within the activity registration path removing the need for a parent to go to separate online portals or deal with paper applications sent home in the backpack," explains Joyce Segall, Global Head of Insurance Innovation & Strategy for Pattern.

Pattern matches the coverage to the activity of the participant and takes care of the sale, policy fulfillment, and communication with the policy owner. Segall adds that "Pattern is committed to protecting students and parents in every activity and has other relevant coverages available on the platform, which will be offered leveraging our ability to serve a meaningful, quality and effortless solution."

Editor's Notes

About Aktivate:

Aktivate is the fastest-growing scholastic sports management platform. Aktivate's mission is to help more kids live winning lives. By designing software that reduces the time, energy, and resources Athletic Departments need to responsibly manage all students participating in activities, Aktivate aims to help more kids experience the positive benefits of participating in extracurricular activities. For more information visit www.aktivate.com

About Pattern:

Pattern is an Insurtech MGA with a platform for embedding relevant protections to enhance booking and registration experiences for amateur sports, travel, and events. Pattern's mission is to personalize and simplify how customers purchase insurance by enabling businesses to easily embed relevant protection offers within their customer journey. For more information visit www.patterninsurance.com .

