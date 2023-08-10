

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold traded higher on Thursday ahead of U.S. CPI data that might offer clues on whether the Fed pauses, pivots or marches upwards with rates.



Markets are positioning for a slight increase in the headline rate but a decline in the core rate of inflation.



Spot gold rose 0.4 percent to $1,921.38 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 percent at $1,953.85.



The dollar dipped against most currencies, driving demand for the precious metal.



The U.S. CPI report is forecast show inflation rising 0.2 percent in July, matching the uptick seen in June.



The annual rate of consumer price growth is expected to accelerate to 3.3 percent in July from 3.0 percent in June, while the annual rate of core consumer price growth is expected to hold at 4.8 percent.



Markets are hoping that cooler inflation will push the Fed to end its rate hike campaign.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken