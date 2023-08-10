CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE: AIT), a leading value-added distributor and technical solutions provider of industrial motion, fluid power, flow control, automation technologies, and related maintenance supplies, today reported results for its fiscal 2023 fourth quarter and full year ended June 30, 2023.

Net sales for the quarter increased 9.1% to $1.2 billion from $1.1 billion in the prior year. The change includes a 0.7% increase from acquisitions, offset by a negative 0.2% impact from foreign currency translation. Excluding these factors, sales increased 8.6% on an organic basis reflecting a 9.1% increase in the Service Center segment and a 7.5% increase in the Engineered Solutions segment. The Company reported net income of $92.2 million, or $2.35 per share, and EBITDA of $140.0 million. On a pre-tax basis, results include $8.1 million ($0.15 after tax per share) of LIFO expense compared to $10.8 million ($0.22 after tax per share) of LIFO expense in the prior-year period.

For the twelve months ended June 30, 2023, sales of $4.4 billion increased 15.8% compared with the prior year, or 15.7% on an organic basis. Net income was $346.7 million, or $8.84 per share, and EBITDA was $524.5 million. Non-GAAP adjusted net income was $343.1 million, or $8.75 per share. On a pre-tax basis, full-year results include $34.2 million ($0.66 after tax per share) of LIFO expense compared to $26.5 million ($0.53 after tax per share) of LIFO expense in the prior-year period.

Neil A. Schrimsher, Applied's President & Chief Executive Officer, commented, " We had a strong finish to fiscal 2023 with fourth quarter sales, EBITDA, and EPS exceeding our expectations. Sales grew a solid 9% organically over the prior year against challenging comparisons. While broader end-market activity was more mixed, underlying demand for our differentiated portfolio of technical solutions and service capabilities remained firm as secular tailwinds and our sales initiatives continue to gain momentum. At the same time, we expanded gross margins by 35 basis points over the prior year, produced double-digit EBITDA growth for the tenth straight quarter, and generated record free cash flow. Overall, fiscal 2023 was a pivotal year for our business with sales exceeding $4 billion and EBITDA margins reaching record highs on the back of top-tier organic growth, steadfast execution, and ongoing expansion of our next-generation Automation platform. This underlying performance further validates the power of the Applied team and our position in today's industrial economy."

Mr. Schrimsher added, " Moving into fiscal 2024, we remain focused on meeting the needs of our customers and continuing to progress towards our long-term strategic objectives as we navigate an uncertain macroeconomic backdrop. Through early August, organic sales are up by a low single-digit percent compared to prior-year levels. We expect broader market activity to moderate further near term as customers normalize production levels and manage through a higher interest rate environment. That said, we continue to believe any near-term slowdown will be transitional and short in nature given positive tailwinds underpinning the industrial sector, and a greater focus on supply chain reliability and capacity investments. In addition, we remain constructive on our growth potential beyond cycle conditions considering our exposure to secular tailwinds, sustained share gain opportunities, and continued momentum around our cross-selling initiative. We also expect another meaningful year of cash generation, which combined with our strong balance sheet provides significant M&A fire power and capital deployment capacity to enhance returns for all stakeholders."

Fiscal 2024 Guidance and Updated Intermediate Financial Objectives

Today the Company is introducing fiscal 2024 EPS guidance in the range of $8.80 to $9.55 based on sales growth of 0% to 4% and EBITDA margins of 11.9% to 12.1%. Guidance incorporates current economic uncertainty and assumptions of easing end-market demand near term, as well as ongoing inflationary and supply chain headwinds. Guidance does not assume contribution from potential future acquisitions.

In addition, the Company is increasing its intermediate financial objectives, and now targets sales of over $5.5 billion and EBITDA margins of over 13%. The Company expects to achieve these targets within the next five years or sooner depending on various factors including the trajectory of broader macro dynamics in coming years.

Mr. Schrimsher concluded, " Following our strong performance in fiscal 2023, we will achieve our prior EBITDA margin goal of 12% sooner than expected. In addition, our enhanced organic growth profile and acquisition pipeline provide a clear path to further scale our business in coming years as we build upon our leading technical position across an expanding addressable market. Overall, we remain extremely confident in our multi-faceted strategy focused on enhancing and leveraging our core service center operations, while expanding across higher-engineered solutions tied to advanced automation, industrial power, and process technologies. This strategy and our updated objectives highlight a compelling outlook for significant value creation long term."

This press release contains statements that are forward-looking, as that term is defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission in its rules, regulations and releases. Applied intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. Forward-looking statements are often identified by qualifiers such as "expect," "will," "guidance," "assume", and derivative or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are based on current expectations regarding important risk factors including trends and events in the industrial sector of the economy (such as the inflationary environment and supply chain strains), results of operations, and financial condition, and other risk factors identified in Applied's most recent periodic report and other filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, and the making of such statements should not be regarded as a representation by Applied or any other person that the results expressed therein will be achieved. Applied assumes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether due to new information, or events, or otherwise.

APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Year Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Sales $ 1,158,074 $ 1,061,459 $ 4,412,794 $ 3,810,676 Cost of sales 819,515 754,832 3,125,829 2,703,760 Gross Profit 338,559 306,627 1,286,965 1,106,916 Selling, distribution and administrative expense, including depreciation 211,744 197,403 813,814 749,058 Operating Income 126,815 109,224 473,151 357,858 Interest expense, net 4,201 6,014 21,639 26,263 Other expense, net 77 2,517 1,701 1,805 Income Before Income Taxes 122,537 100,693 449,811 329,790 Income tax expense 30,322 21,580 103,072 72,376 Net Income $ 92,215 $ 79,113 $ 346,739 $ 257,414 Net Income Per Share - Basic $ 2.39 $ 2.06 $ 8.98 $ 6.69 Net Income Per Share - Diluted $ 2.35 $ 2.02 $ 8.84 $ 6.58 Average Shares Outstanding - Basic 38,646 38,471 38,592 38,471 Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted 39,270 39,101 39,220 39,105 NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 1) Applied uses the last-in, first-out (LIFO) method of valuing U.S. inventory. An actual valuation of inventory under the LIFO method can only be made at the end of each year based on the inventory levels and costs at that time. Accordingly, interim LIFO calculations are based on management's estimates of expected year-end inventory levels and costs and are subject to the final year-end LIFO inventory determination.

APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands) June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 344,036 $ 184,474 Accounts receivable, net 708,395 656,429 Inventories 501,184 449,821 Other current assets 93,192 68,805 Total current assets 1,646,807 1,359,529 Property, net 115,041 111,896 Operating lease assets, net 100,677 108,052 Intangibles, net 235,549 250,590 Goodwill 578,418 563,205 Other assets 66,840 59,316 Total Assets $ 2,743,332 $ 2,452,588 Liabilities Accounts payable $ 301,685 $ 259,463 Current portion of long-term debt 25,170 40,174 Other accrued liabilities 213,489 199,990 Total current liabilities 540,344 499,627 Long-term debt 596,926 649,150 Other liabilities 147,625 154,456 Total Liabilities 1,284,895 1,303,233 Shareholders' Equity 1,458,437 1,149,355 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,743,332 $ 2,452,588

APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In thousands) Year Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income $ 346,739 $ 257,414 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of property 22,266 21,676 Amortization of intangibles 30,805 31,879 Provision for losses on accounts receivable 5,619 3,193 Amortization of stock appreciation rights and options 2,785 3,284 Other share-based compensation expense 9,576 8,558 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions (69,253 ) (151,858 ) Other, net (4,571 ) 13,424 Net Cash provided by Operating Activities 343,966 187,570 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (35,785 ) (6,964 ) Capital expenditures (26,476 ) (18,124 ) Proceeds from property sales 1,428 1,107 Other - (11,677 ) Net Cash used in Investing Activities (60,833 ) (35,658 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Net repayments under revolving credit facility (27,000 ) - Net borrowings under revolving credit facility - 410,592 Long-term debt repayments (40,247 ) (550,493 ) Interest rate swap settlement receipts (payments) 8,800 (5,703 ) Payment of debt issuance costs - (1,956 ) Purchases of treasury shares (716 ) (13,784 ) Dividends paid (53,446 ) (51,805 ) Acquisition holdback payments (1,510 ) (2,361 ) Taxes paid for shares withheld for equity awards (12,896 ) (8,074 ) Exercise of stock appreciation rights and options 127 555 Net Cash used in Financing Activities (126,888 ) (223,029 ) Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash 3,317 (2,154 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 159,562 (73,271 ) Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 184,474 257,745 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period $ 344,036 $ 184,474

APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) (In thousands) The Company supplemented the reporting of financial information determined under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) with reporting of non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful information to assist shareholders in understanding financial results, assessing prospects for future performance, and provide a better baseline for analyzing trends in our underlying businesses. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for reported results. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of operations that, when viewed with GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of the business. The Company strongly encourages investors and shareholders to review company financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Reconciliation of Net income and Net income per share, GAAP financial measures, with Adjusted Net income and

Adjusted Net income per share, non-GAAP financial measures: Year Ended June 30, 2023 Pre-tax Tax Effect Net of Tax Per Share

Diluted Impact Tax Rate Net income and net income per share $ 449,811 $ 103,072 $ 346,739 $ 8.84 22.9 % Tax valuation allowance adjustment, net - 3,657 (3,657 ) (0.09 ) 0.8 % Adjusted net income and net income per share $ 449,811 $ 106,729 $ 343,082 $ 8.75 23.7 % Reconciliation of Net Income, a GAAP financial measure, to EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure: Three Months Ended

June 30, Year Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Income $ 92,215 $ 79,113 $ 346,739 $ 257,414 Interest expense, net 4,201 6,014 21,639 26,263 Income tax expense 30,322 21,580 103,072 72,376 Depreciation and amortization of property 5,668 5,461 22,266 21,676 Amortization of intangibles 7,616 7,783 30,805 31,879 EBITDA $ 140,022 $ 119,951 $ 524,521 $ 409,608 The Company defines EBITDA as Earnings from operations before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization, a non-GAAP financial measure. EBITDA excludes items that may not be indicative of core operating results, a non-GAAP financial measure.

Reconciliation of Net Cash provided by Operating activities, a GAAP financial measure, to Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP financial measure: Three Months Ended

June 30, Year Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Cash provided by Operating Activities $ 179,939 $ 53,747 $ 343,966 $ 187,570 Capital expenditures (5,667 ) (6,450 ) (26,476 ) (18,124 ) Free Cash Flow $ 174,272 $ 47,297 $ 317,490 $ 169,446 Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures, a non-GAAP financial measure.

