LG Electronics Selects Valens Semiconductor's VA7000 MIPI A-PHY Compliant Chipsets for its Next Generation Camera System Project

LG Electronics Vehicle component Solutions(VS) Company to integrate Valens Semiconductor's VA7000 in its active safety next-generation camera system project, part of its Digital Cockpit Electronics Solutions to enable Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) for Automotive OEMs

Automotive OEMs are expected to be able to benefit from this inaugural solution starting 2026

Key benefits of the VA7000 chipset family include Superior Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) performance and Reduced Total System Cost (TSC)

Solidifies MIPI A-PHY's position as the leading connectivity standard of choice to enable a variety of ADAS applications

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valens Semiconductor (NYSE: VLN), a premier provider of high-performance connectivity solutions for the automotive and audio-video markets, today announced that LG Vehicle component Solutions (VS) Company, a leader in the automotive components sector headquartered in Seoul, Korea, has selected Valens Semiconductor's VA7000 MIPI A-PHY chipset family for its next generation camera system project. Automotive OEMs are expected to be able to benefit from this inaugural solution starting 2026.



Valens Semiconductor chipsets will form the underlying connectivity solution between multiple camera sensors and the LG VS Company's cutting-edge next generation camera system. This will enable the seamless display of multifunctional information to augment driver decision-making and enhance passenger safety.

"Valens Semiconductor's partnership with the LG VS Company is clear testament to our shared vision to provide unmatched high-performance solutions for the automotive industry," said Gideon Kedem, SVP and Head of Automotive at Valens Semiconductor. "Today's announcement demonstrates the execution of Valens Semiconductor's strategy to develop disruptive and standardized high-performance connectivity solutions. It is a key milestone towards mass production of our VA7000 MIPI A-PHY compliant chipsets, that will enable high-performance ADAS connectivity solutions in a multi-billion addressable market."

"After having examined alternative connectivity solutions on the market, we decided to join hands with Valens Semiconductor to deploy its VA7000 MIPI A-PHY chipsets in the LG VS Company's next generation camera system, which is part of our Digital Cockpit Electronics. The VA7000 feature set and excellent EMC capabilities have been pre-validated by both companies and they are collaborating for mass production application," said Juneun Park, VP of the Head Unit Development at LG VS Company. "At LG Electronics, we constantly pursue ways to grow our mobility capabilities in safety and security, to provide our customers with the utmost reliable solutions. We expect this groundbreaking offering to be ready for mass production for Automotive OEMs in 2026 and are looking forward to further expand our collaboration towards broad adoption of the MIPI A-PHY standard."

Valens Semiconductor pushes the boundaries of connectivity by enabling long-reach, high-performance video and data transmission for the Audio-Video and Automotive industries. Valens' HDBaseT® technology is the leading standard in the Audio-Video market with tens of millions of Valens' chipsets integrated into thousands of products in a wide range of applications. Valens' Automotive chipsets are deployed in systems manufactured by leading customers and are on the road in vehicles around the world. Valens is a key enabler of the evolution of ADAS and autonomous driving and its advanced technology is the basis for the MIPI A-PHY standard for high-speed in-vehicle connectivity. For more information, visit https://www.valens.com/.

