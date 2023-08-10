TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CI Financial Corp. ("CI") (TSX: CIX) today released financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

"The second quarter was marked by several significant accomplishments across our business lines," said Kurt MacAlpine, CI Chief Executive Officer.

"Our U.S. wealth management segment reported exceptional results, with year-over-year adjusted EBITDA1 growth of 42% for the first half of the year. Organic growth continued to be strong, with robust net flows. These results reflect the outstanding quality of the business and the progress we have made in integrating our acquired firms and leveraging our size and scale to enhance our capabilities and services.

"We continue to build on that success, acquiring three RIA firms in the past three months, adding approximately $14.2 billion in assets," Mr. MacAlpine said. "Earlier this month, we rebranded CI Private Wealth as Corient, giving us a unified brand that better reflects our integrated, national platform and our unique vision for growth.

"The U.S. investment and the sale of our minority stake in Congress Wealth Management delivered a total of $1.5 billion in cash to CI. We repaid $1 billion in debt in the quarter, meeting our goal of materially deleveraging the company, and returned another $229 million to shareholders by buying back 17 million shares, at an average cost per share of $13.51.

"Our Canadian wealth management business reached a milestone in July with the successful conversion of Aligned Capital client assets to the CI Investment Services' custody platform," Mr. MacAlpine said. "This accomplishment, the culmination of 18 months of work, boosted CI Investment Services' custody assets to $25 billion and represents an important step in the development of an industry-leading, integrated Canadian wealth management platform. Additionally, our Canadian advisory businesses continue to attract strong flows, a testament to the expertise and value provided by our advisor teams."

In the Asset Management segment, CI's Canadian retail business had slightly positive net sales in the second quarter, representing the fourth consecutive quarter of net sales and a contrast to net redemptions of $4.7 billion for the overall Canadian industry, as reported by the Investment Funds Institute of Canada. For the first half of the year, Canadian retail had net sales of $0.8 billion, while the Asset Management segment had net sales of $0.3 million.

Operating and financial data highlights [millions of dollars, except share amounts] As of and for the quarters ended Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Total AUM and Client Assets: Asset Management AUM2 122,377 121,987 117,753 114,196 116,065 Canada Wealth Management assets 82,566 81,592 77,421 73,976 74,128 U.S. Wealth Management assets3 193,980 187,481 180,579 149,841 143,520 Total assets 398,923 391,060 375,753 338,014 333,712 Asset Management Net Inflows: Retail 7 841 1,621 640 (381) Institutional (14) (177) (195) (21) (3,203) Australia 55 (81) 12 (377) (122) Closed Business (174) (195) (169) (129) (160) Total Asset Management Segment (126) 388 1,269 113 (3,866) U.S. Asset Management4 (266) (67) 595 (38) (195) IFRS Results Net income attributable to shareholders 51.0 30.0 (9.5) 14.9 156.2 Diluted earnings per share 0.28 0.16 (0.05) 0.08 0.81 Pretax income 112.5 54.8 33.6 37.8 219.0 Pretax margin 14.5% 8.6 % 5.4 % 7.4 % 38.6 % Operating cash flow before the change in operating 126.9 145.6 150.9 64.8 141.2 assets and liabilities Adjusted Results Adjusted net income 136.0 136.8 135.9 135.9 149.1 Adjusted diluted earnings per share 0.76 0.74 0.74 0.73 0.78 Adjusted EBITDA 272.3 268.6 257.7 250.9 260.5 Adjusted EBITDA margin 40.6 % 42.0 % 42.1 % 42.7 % 43.5 % Adjusted EBITDA attributable to shareholders 245.3 250.1 242.7 237.5 251.0 Free cash flow 143.3 155.1 157.9 151.5 176.4 Average shares outstanding 179,640,506 184,517,832 183,666,579 185,601,752 191,151,896 Ending shares outstanding 167,640,863 184,517,832 184,517,832 183,526,499 189,037,762 Total debt 3,132 4,190 4,216 3,949 3,688 Net debt 2,887 4,052 4,059 3,730 3,538 Net debt to adjusted EBITDA 2.9 4.0 4.2 4.0 3.5 1. Free cash flow, net debt, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net revenues and adjusted expenses are not standardized earnings measures prescribed by IFRS. For further information, see "Non-IFRS Measures" note below. 2. Includes assets managed by CI and held by clients of advisors with Assante, CIPC, Aligned Capital of $32.8 billion, $33.0 billion, $31.9 billion, $30.4 billion, $30.8 billion as at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and June 30, 2022, respectively. 3. Quarter-end USD/CAD exchange rates of 1.3248, 1.3515, 1.3540, 1.3813, 1.2872 for Q2-23, Q1-23, Q4-22, Q3-22, and Q2-22, respectively. 4. Includes 100% of inflows from CI's minority investments in Columbia Pacific Advisors, OCM Capital Partners, The Cabana Group, and GLASfunds Holdings.

Financial highlights

Second quarter net income was $51.0 million compared to $30.0 million in the first quarter of 2023. Excluding non-operating items, adjusted net income1 was $136.0 million in the second quarter, little changed from the first quarter.

Second quarter total net revenues increased 21.7% to $776.1 million in the quarter from $637.8 million in the first quarter of 2023. Excluding non-operating items, adjusted total net revenues1 grew 2.3% to $654.8 million, driven by growth in the U.S. Wealth Management segment due to acquisitions during the quarter, as well as from the Canadian Wealth Management segment due to higher average assets. Asset Management segment revenues were essentially unchanged as higher average AUM was offset by fee rate decline due to asset mix shift.

First quarter total expenses increased 13.8% to $663.6 million in the quarter from $583.0 million in the first quarter of 2023. Excluding non-operating items, adjusted total expenses1 were up 1.9% to $439.9 million, reflecting higher SG&A due to U.S. segment acquisitions during the quarter as well as higher stock-based compensation.

Capital allocation

In the second quarter of 2023, CI repurchased 17.0 million shares at a cost of $228.8 million, for an average cost of $13.51 per share, and paid $32.9 million in dividends at a rate of $0.18 per share.

CI completed tender offers for three series of debentures, repurchasing $234,775,000 of its outstanding 3.215% Debentures due 2024, $370,762,000 of its outstanding 3.759% Debentures due 2025 and $97,531,000 of its outstanding 3.904% Debentures due 2027. CI also completely paid down its credit facility.

Dividend increase

The Board of Directors declared a $0.02 increase to its quarterly dividend to $0.20 per share, payable on January 15, 2024 to shareholders of record on December 29, 2023.

Second quarter business highlights

CI completed the sale of a 20% minority investment in its U.S. wealth management business to a diversified group of leading institutional investors, including a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), Bain Capital, Flexpoint Ford, Ares Management funds, the State of Wisconsin, and others for proceeds of approximately $1.34 billion (US$1.0 billion).

CI completed the acquisitions of two U.S. registered investment advisor ("RIA") firms with combined assets of approximately $11.9 billion. The firms were Avalon Advisors, LLC of Houston, and La Ferla Group, LLC, which is based in Garden City, New York, and has offices in Bethesda, Maryland, and Macon, Georgia.

CI sold its minority stake in Boston-based Congress Wealth Management, LLC ("Congress") to Audax Private Equity. CI first invested in Congress in the third quarter of 2020.

CI's U.S. subsidiary, now known as Corient, launched a South Dakota trust company, allowing it to offer a variety of corporate trustee services to clients across the country.

CI Global Asset Management enhanced its product lineup with the launch of the CI Asset Allocation ETFs, a suite of six low-cost all-in-one portfolio solutions. The ETFs leverage CI GAM's professional management and deep expertise in asset allocation to provide portfolios meeting a range of investor profiles. CI GAM also continued to expand its alternatives offerings with the introduction of mutual fund series for CI Auspice Broad Commodity Fund, a liquid alternative fund previously available only as an ETF.

Following quarter-end:

CI Private Wealth (U.S.) rebranded as Corient, which represents "client oriented" and expresses its commitment to helping clients achieve their financial goals. The new brand better reflects Corient's capabilities as national integrated wealth management firm and clarifies for clients that they benefit from the expertise of the firm's entire network. Corient now serves as the brand for all of the company's offices, as it has discontinued co-branding with its legacy firm names. Corient is the trade name for Corient Private Wealth LLC.

CI acquired Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC, in July 2023. The firm, with approximately $2.3 billion in client assets, is based in San Antonio, Texas and has an office in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. The firm provides comprehensive wealth management services to high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients and has developed expertise in serving those with international financial interests.

CI reached an agreement to acquire Coriel Capital Inc. ("Coriel"), a Montreal-based wealth management firm serving ultra-high-net-worth Canadians. The firm, founded and led by women, operates as a "Chief Investment Officer" for wealthy families, and manages approximately $1.3 billion in client assets.

The assets held by clients of Aligned Capital Partners were converted to the CI Investment Services ("CIIS") custody and clearing platform. As a result, CIIS now administers over $25 billion in client assets.

CI GAM implemented a series of changes to simplify and strengthen the competitiveness of its lineup of money market funds, including launching two money market ETFs.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a diversified global asset and wealth management company operating primarily in Canada, the United States and Australia. Founded in 1965, CI has developed world-class portfolio management talent, extensive capabilities in all aspects of wealth planning, and a comprehensive product suite.

CI operates in three segments:

Asset Management, which includes CI Global Asset Management, which operates in Canada, and GSFM Pty Ltd., which operates in Australia.

Canadian Wealth Management, which includes the operations of CI Assante Wealth Management, Aligned Capital Partners, CI Private Wealth (Canada), Northwood Family Office, CI Direct Investing and CI Investment Services.

U.S. Wealth Management, which includes Corient Private Wealth, an integrated wealth management firm providing comprehensive solutions to ultra-high-net-worth and high-net-worth clients across the United States.

CI is headquartered in Toronto and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CIX). To learn more, visit CI's website or LinkedIn page.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus before investing. Important information about mutual funds and ETFs is contained in their respective prospectus. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed; their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on recognized Canadian exchanges. If the units are purchased or sold on these Canadian exchanges, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations with respect to CI Financial Corp. ("CI") and its products and services, including its business operations, strategy and financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "foresee", "forecast", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "goal", "plan" and "project" and similar references to future periods, or conditional verbs such as "will", "may", "should", "could" or "would". These statements are not historical facts but instead represent management beliefs regarding future events, many of which by their nature are inherently uncertain and beyond management's control. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements involve risks and uncertainties. The material factors and assumptions applied in reaching the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements include that the acquisition of Coriel will be completed and that asset levels will remain stable. The foregoing list is not exhaustive and the reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Other than as specifically required by applicable law, CI undertakes no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statement after the date on which it is made, whether to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.

This communication is provided as a general source of information and should not be considered personal, legal, accounting, tax or investment advice, or construed as an endorsement or recommendation of any entity or security discussed. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies.

CI Global Asset Management is a registered business name of CI Investments Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME For the three-month period ended June 30 2023 2022 [in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts] $ $ REVENUE Canada asset management fees 375,835 404,279 Trailer fees and deferred sales commissions (114,874) (123,952) Net asset management fees 260,961 280,327 Canada wealth management fees 144,092 130,103 U.S. wealth management fees 216,759 168,949 Other revenues 31,326 21,210 Foreign exchange gains (losses) 36,462 (32,864) Other gains (losses) 86,483 (1,069) Total net revenues 776,083 566,656 EXPENSES Selling, general and administrative 345,904 238,039 Advisor and dealer fees 108,175 99,711 Interest and lease finance 46,137 36,235 Amortization and depreciation 13,330 11,909 Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions 33,077 27,436 Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal 55,783 4,587 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 15,249 (74,977) Change in fair value of preferred equity 35,000 - Other 10,949 4,712 Total expenses 663,604 347,652 Income before income taxes 112,479 219,004 Provision for (recovery of) income taxes Current 65,149 46,835 Deferred (4,048) 13,901 61,101 60,736 Net income for the period 51,378 158,268 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 425 2,057 Net income attributable to shareholders 50,953 156,211 Basic earnings per share attributable to shareholders $0.28 $0.82 Diluted earnings per share attributable to shareholders $0.28 $0.81 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (23,530) 17,662 Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (23,530) 17,662 Comprehensive income for the period 27,848 175,930 Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests 58 2,996 Comprehensive income attributable to shareholders 27,790 172,934

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET As at As at June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 [in thousands of Canadian dollars] $ $ ASSETS Current Cash and cash equivalents 240,496 153,620 Client and trust funds on deposit 1,067,714 1,306,595 Investments 37,701 40,448 Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 359,795 298,778 Income taxes receivable 18,536 33,989 Total current assets 1,724,242 1,833,430 Capital assets, net 64,802 55,587 Right-of-use assets 132,643 139,422 Intangibles 7,454,253 7,227,700 Deferred income taxes 70,382 54,415 Other assets 309,840 397,804 Total assets 9,756,162 9,708,358 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 330,027 293,246 Current portion of provisions and other financial liabilities 633,208 502,746 Dividends payable 60,351 66,426 Client and trust funds payable 1,073,918 1,312,640 Income taxes payable 16,064 3,044 CIPW unit liabilities 940,948 765,959 Preferred equity 1,359,750 - Current portion of long-term debt - 320,000 Current portion of lease liabilities 22,627 23,994 Total current liabilities 4,436,893 3,288,055 Long-term debt 3,131,528 3,896,214 Provisions and other financial liabilities 161,572 270,567 Deferred income taxes 481,669 480,500 Lease liabilities 149,482 149,360 Total liabilities 8,361,144 8,084,696 Equity Share capital 1,551,851 1,706,880 Contributed surplus 37,203 30,239 Deficit (213,059) (160,572) Accumulated other comprehensive income 7,226 33,224 Total equity attributable to the shareholders of the Company 1,383,221 1,609,771 Non-controlling interests 11,797 13,891 Total equity 1,395,018 1,623,662 Total liabilities and equity 9,756,162 9,708,358

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS For the three-month period ended June 30 2023 2022 [in thousands of Canadian dollars] $ $ OPERATING ACTIVITIES (*) Net income for the period 51,378 158,268 Add (deduct) items not involving cash Other gains (losses) (86,483) 1,069 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 15,249 (74,977) Change in fair value of preferred equity 35,000 - Contingent consideration recorded as compensation 812 670 Amortization of loan guarantees (1,762) - Recognition of non-cash vesting of CIPW unit liabilities 63,096 (3,420) Equity-based compensation 6,889 6,325 Equity accounted income (996) - Amortization of equity accounted investments 1,404 - Amortization and depreciation 13,330 11,909 Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions 33,077 27,436 Deferred income taxes (4,048) 13,901 Cash provided by operating activities before net change in operating assets and liabilities 126,946 141,181 Net change in operating assets and liabilities 14,979 22,929 Cash provided by operating activities 141,925 164,110

INVESTING ACTIVITIES Cash paid to settle acquisition liabilities (170,508) (38,626) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (41,557) (155,828) Proceeds on sale of equity-accounted investment 130,458 - Purchase of investments (172) (78) Proceeds on sale of investments 22 71 Additions to capital assets (6,910) (5,553) Decrease (increase) in other assets (14,870) 13,287 Additions to intangibles (4,533) (2,713) Cash used in investing activities (108,070) (189,440) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Repayment of long-term debt (298,000) - Issuance of long-term debt - 85,000 Repurchase of long-term debt (694,671) - Repurchase of share capital (228,774) (59,248) Payment of lease liabilities (6,352) (5,110) Issuance of CIPW unit liabilities, net of redemptions (18,187) - Net distributions to non-controlling interest (1,750) (1,348) Dividends paid to shareholders (32,895) (34,748) Issuance of preferred equity 1,350,300 - Cash provided by (used in) financing activities 69,671 (15,454) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period 103,526 (40,784) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 136,970 186,051 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 240,496 145,267 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION (*) Included in operating activities are the following: Interest paid 73,899 55,574 Income taxes paid 33,909 54,951

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT AND NET FLOWS [billions of dollars] Quarters ended Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Beginning AUM 122.0 117.8 114.2 116.1 136.3 Gross inflows 6.1 6.9 7.3 4.9 4.8 Gross outflows (6.2) (6.5) (6.0) (4.8) (8.7) Net inflows/(outflows) (0.1) 0.4 1.3 0.1 (3.9) Acquisitions - - - - - Market move and FX 0.5 3.8 2.3 (2.0) (16.3) Ending AUM 122.4 122.0 117.8 114.2 116.1 Proprietary AUM 32.8 33.0 31.9 30.4 30.8 Non-proprietary AUM 89.6 89.0 85.9 83.7 85.2 Average assets under management 122.1 121.9 117.7 119.1 125.4 Annualized organic growth (0.4) % 1.3 % 4.4 % 0.4 % (11.4) % Gross management fee/average AUM 1.25 % 1.27 % 1.29 % 1.30 % 1.31 % Net management fee/average AUM 0.85 % 0.86 % 0.87 % 0.88 % 0.89 % Net Inflows/(Outflows) Retail - 0.8 1.6 0.6 (0.4) Institutional - (0.2) (0.2) - (3.2) Closed business (0.2) (0.2) (0.2) (0.1) (0.2) Total Canada net inflows/(outflows) (0.2) 0.5 1.3 0.5 (3.7) Australia 0.1 (0.1) - (0.4) (0.1) Total net inflows/(outflows) (0.1) 0.4 1.3 0.1 (3.9)

RETAIL (ex Closed Business) [billions of dollars] Quarters ended Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Beginning AUM 101.2 97.1 94.0 95.1 108.4 Net Flows 0.0 0.8 1.6 0.6 (0.4) Market Move / FX 0.5 3.3 1.5 (1.7) (12.9) Acquisitions ___ ___ ___ ___ ___ Ending AUM 101.7 101.2 97.1 94.0 95.1 Average AUM 101.3 100.9 97.0 97.9 101.4

INSTITUTIONAL [billions of dollars] Quarters ended Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Beginning AUM 8.5 8.3 8.3 8.4 12.7 Net Flows (0.0) (0.2) (0.2) 0.0 (3.2) Market Move / FX 0.0 0.4 0.2 (0.1) (1.1) Acquisitions ___ ___ ___ ___ ___ Ending AUM 8.5 8.5 8.3 8.3 8.4 Average AUM 8.5 8.5 8.4 8.6 10.2

AUSTRALIA [billions of dollars] Quarters ended Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Beginning AUM 4.9 5.0 4.7 5.1 6.6 Net Flows 0.1 (0.1) 0.0 (0.4) (0.1) Market Move / FX 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.0 (1.4) Acquisitions ___ ___ ___ ___ ___ Ending AUM 5.0 4.9 5.0 4.7 5.1 Average AUM 5.0 5.0 4.8 4.9 5.8

CLOSED BUSINESS [billions of dollars] Quarters ended Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Beginning AUM 7.4 7.3 7.3 7.5 8.6 Net Flows (0.2) (0.2) (0.2) (0.1) (0.2) Market Move / FX 0.0 0..3 0.2 (0.1) (0.9) Acquisitions ___ ___ ___ ___ ___ Ending AUM 7.2 7.4 7.3 7.3 7.5 Average AUM 7.3 7.5 7.4 7.6 8.0

AUM BY ASSET CLASS [billions of dollars] Quarters ended Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Balanced 49.8 50.8 50.3 49.8 50.9 Equity 43.0 43.3 41.6 40.2 41.4 Fixed income 11.1 11.3 11.0 11.2 11.7 Alternatives 5.1 4.0 3.6 3.8 3.6 Cash/Other 8.4 7.7 6.2 4.5 3.4 Total Canada asset management 117.4 117.1 112.8 109.5 111.0 Australia 5.0 4.9 5.0 4.7 5.1 Total asset management segment 122.4 122.0 117.8 114.2 116.1

CANADA WEALTH MANAGEMENT CLIENT ASSETS [billions of dollars] Quarters ended Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Beginning client assets 81.6 77.4 74.0 74.1 79.0 Acquisitions - - - - 2.4 Net flows and market move 1.0 4.2 3.4 (0.2) (7.2) Ending client assets 82.6 81.6 77.4 74.0 74.1 Average client assets 81.9 80.7 77.3 76.0 77.7 Wealth management fees/average client assets 0.91 % 0.93 % 0.91 % 0.90 % 0.91 %

U.S. WEALTH MANAGEMENT CLIENT ASSETS [billions of dollars] Quarters ended Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Beginning billable client assets 179.9 174.3 144.9 138.8 141.2 Acquisitions/divestitures 4.0 - 24.9 - 7.1 Net flows and market move 1.1 5.6 4.4 6.2 (9.5) Ending billable client assets 185.0 179.9 174.3 144.9 138.8 Non-billable client assets 9.0 7.6 6.3 4.9 4.8 Total client assets 194.0 187.5 180.6 149.8 143.5 Fees/beginning billable client assets 0.48 % 0.47 % 0.52 % 0.47 % 0.48 %

NON-IFRS MEASURES

In an effort to provide additional information regarding our results as determined by IFRS, we also disclose certain non-IFRS information which we believe provides useful and meaningful information. Our management reviews these non-IFRS financial measurements when evaluating our financial performance and results of operations; therefore, we believe it is useful to provide information with respect to these non-IFRS measurements so as to share this perspective of management. Non-IFRS measurements do not have any standardized meaning, do not replace nor are superior to IFRS financial measurements and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The non-IFRS financial measurements include:

Adjusted net income and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin

Free cash flow

Net debt.

These non-IFRS measurements exclude the following revenues and expenses which we believe allows investors a consistent way to analyze our financial performance, allows for better analysis of core operating income and business trends and permits comparisons of companies within the industry, normalizing for different financing methods and levels of taxation:

gains or losses related to foreign currency fluctuations on our cash balances

costs related to our acquisitions including: amortization of intangible assets change in fair value of contingent consideration related advisory fees contingent consideration classified as compensation per IFRS

restructuring charges including organizational expenses for the establishment of CIPW

legal provisions for a class action related to market timing

certain gains or losses in assets and investments

costs related to issuing or retiring debt obligations

expenses associated with CIPW redeemable units.

Further explanations of these Non-IFRS measures can be found in the "Non-IFRS Measures" section of Management's Discussion and Analysis dated August 10, 2023 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or at www.cifinancial.com.

ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE [millions of dollars, except per share amounts] Quarters ended Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Jun. 30, 2022 Net Income 51.4 30.2 158.3 Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions 33.1 31.3 27.4 Amortization of intangible assets for equity accounted investments 1.4 2.1 - Change in fair value of contingent consideration 15.2 53.5 (75.0) Change in fair value of preferred equity 35.0 - - Interest on redeemable shares issued in connection with acquisitions 2.2 - - Contingent consideration recorded as compensation 0.8 1.7 0.7 Non-controlling interest reclassification 2.4 2.5 0.9 CIPW adjustments 79.6 43.1 3.1 Severance 1.4 5.5 - Amortization of loan guarantees (1.8) (0.3) - FX (gains)/losses (36.5) (1.8) 32.9 Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal 55.8 14.2 4.6 Other (gains)/losses (70.0) 1.9 (1.2) Gain on debt retirement (16.2) - - Total adjustments 102.5 153.7 (6.7) Tax effect of adjustments 6.3 (28.5) 5.6 Less: Non-controlling interest 24.2 18.5 8.1 Adjusted net income 136.0 136.8 149.1 Adjusted earnings per share 0.76 0.74 0.78 Adjusted diluted earnings per share 0.76 0.74 0.78 Average diluted shares outstanding 190.4 185.1 191.8 Shares convertible into common in connection with an acquisition (10.8) - - Adjusted average diluted shares outstanding 179.6 185.1 191.8

EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN [millions of dollars, except per share amounts] Quarters ended Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Jun. 30, 2022 Pretax income 112.5 54.8 219.0 Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions 33.1 31.3 27.4 Amortization of intangible assets for equity accounted investments 1.4 2.1 - Depreciation and other amortization 13.3 12.9 11.9 Interest and lease finance expense 46.1 47.2 36.2 EBITDA 206.4 148.3 294.6 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 15.2 53.5 (75.0) Change in fair value of preferred equity 35.0 - - Contingent consideration recorded as compensation 0.8 1.7 0.7 Non-controlling interest reclassification 2.4 2.5 0.9 CIPW adjustments 79.6 43.1 3.1 Severance 1.4 5.5 - Amortization of loan guarantees (1.8) (0.3) - FX (gains)/losses (36.5) (1.8) 32.9 Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal 55.8 14.2 4.6 Other (gains)/losses (70.0) 1.9 (1.2) Gain on debt retirement (16.2) - - Total adjustments 65.9 120.3 (34.1) Adjusted EBITDA 272.3 268.6 260.5 Less: Non-controlling interest 27.0 18.5 9.5 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to shareholders 245.3 250.1 251.0 Reported net revenue 776.1 637.8 566.7 Less: FX gains/(losses) 36.5 1.8 (32.9) Less: Non-Operating Other gains/(losses) 70.0 (1.9) 1.2 Less: Amortization of equity accounted investments (1.4) (2.1) - Adjusted net revenue 671.0 640.0 598.3 Adjusted EBITDA margin 40.6 % 42.0 % 43.5 %

FREE CASH FLOW [millions of dollars] Quarters ended Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Jun. 30, 2022 Cash provided by operating activities 141.9 143.4 164.1 Less: Net change in operating assets and liabilities 15.0 (2.2) 22.9 Operating cash flow before the change in operating assets and liabilities 126.9 145.6 141.2 FX (gains)/losses (36.5) (1.8) 32.9 Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal 55.8 14.2 4.6 Total adjustments 19.3 12.4 37.5 Tax effect (recovery) of adjustments (1.5) (1.8) (5.7) Less: Non-controlling interest 1.4 1.1 (3.4) Free cash flow 143.3 155.1 176.4

NET DEBT Quarters ended [millions of dollars] Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Current portion of long-term debt - 298.0 320.0 400.5 314.6 Long-term debt 3,131.5 3,892.2 3,896.2 3,548.2 3,373.5 3,131.5 4,190.2 4,216.2 3,948.7 3,688.1 Less: Cash and short-term investments 240.5 137.0 153.6 220.4 154.8 Marketable securities 23.0 22.6 20.6 17.8 18.1 Add: Regulatory capital and non-controlling interests 18.6 21.7 16.8 19.9 22.4 Net Debt 2,886.6 4,052.2 4,058.8 3,730.3 3,537.5 Adjusted EBITDA 245.3 250.1 242.7 237.5 251.0 Adjusted EBITDA, annualized 983.8 1,014.2 962.8 942.1 1,006.9 Gross leverage (Gross debt/Annualized adjusted EBITDA) 3.2 4.1 4.4 4.2 3.7 Net leverage (Net debt/Annualized adjusted EBITDA) 2.9 4.0 4.2 4.0 3.5

SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY RESULTS [millions of dollars, except per share amounts] IFRS Results Adjusted Results For the quarters ended For the quarters ended Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Revenues Asset management fees 375.8 377.7 378.2 386.7 404.3 375.8 377.7 378.2 386.7 404.3 Trailer fees and deferred sales commissions (114.9) (115.9) (116.0) (119.2) (124.0) (114.9) (115.9) (116.0) (119.2) (124.0) Net asset management fees 261.0 261.8 262.2 267.5 280.3 261.0 261.8 262.2 267.5 280.3 Canada wealth management fees 144.1 141.5 133.1 129.2 130.1 144.1 141.5 133.1 129.2 130.1 U.S. wealth management fees 216.8 201.3 190.1 164.1 168.9 216.8 201.3 190.1 164.1 168.9 Other revenues 31.3 32.3 26.2 26.6 21.2 32.7 34.4 28.8 26.6 21.2 FX gains/(losses) 36.5 1.8 15.2 (73.9) (32.9) - - - - - Other gains/(losses) 86.5 (0.9) (6.5) 0.1 (1.1) 0.3 1.0 0.6 0.1 (2.3) Total net revenues 776.1 637.8 620.3 513.6 566.7 654.8 640.0 614.9 587.5 598.3 Expenses Selling, general & administrative 345.9 304.6 277.2 245.6 238.0 265.9 254.6 248.0 230.3 234.2 Advisor and dealer fees 108.2 107.8 101.1 98.3 99.7 108.2 107.8 101.1 98.3 99.7 Other 10.9 11.5 9.2 17.1 4.7 8.5 9.0 8.1 8.1 3.8 Interest and lease finance expense 46.1 47.2 41.4 38.6 36.2 44.0 47.2 41.4 38.6 36.2 Depreciation and other amortization 13.3 12.9 13.1 13.0 11.9 13.3 12.9 13.1 13.0 11.9 Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions 33.1 31.3 26.5 27.7 27.4 - - - - - Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal 55.8 14.2 41.3 13.1 4.6 - - - - - Change in fair value of contingent consideration 15.2 53.5 76.8 22.5 (75.0) - - - - - Change in fair value of preferred equity 35.0 - - - - - - - - - Total expenses 663.6 583.0 586.7 475.8 347.7 439.9 431.5 411.7 388.2 386.0 Pretax income 112.5 54.8 33.6 37.8 219.0 215.0 208.5 203.2 199.3 212.3 Income tax expense 61.1 24.6 41.9 23.5 60.7 54.8 53.2 51.8 51.3 55.1 Net income 51.4 30.2 (8.3) 14.4 158.3 160.1 155.3 151.4 148.1 157.2 Less: Non-controlling interest 0.4 0.2 1.2 (0.5) 2.1 24.2 18.5 15.5 12.1 8.1 Net income attributable to shareholders 51.0 30.0 (9.5) 14.9 156.2 136.0 136.8 135.9 135.9 149.1 Basic earnings per share 0.28 0.16 (0.05) 0.08 0.82 0.76 0.74 0.74 0.73 0.78 Diluted earnings per share 0.28 0.16 (0.05) 0.08 0.81 0.76 0.74 0.74 0.73 0.78

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS - ASSET MANAGEMENT SEGMENT [millions of dollars, except per share amounts] IFRS Results Adjusted Results For the quarters ended For the quarters ended Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Revenues Asset management fees 380.2 382.0 382.3 390.9 408.9 380.2 382.0 382.3 390.9 408.9 Trailer fees and deferred sales commissions (122.5) (123.4) (123.8) (126.8) (131.9) (122.5) (123.4) (123.8) (126.8) (131.9) Net asset management fees 257.8 258.6 258.5 264.1 277.0 257.8 258.6 258.5 264.1 277.0 Other revenues 5.1 4.0 3.6 6.6 5.6 5.1 4.0 3.6 6.6 5.6 FX gains/(losses) 37.5 2.0 15.5 (74.4) (32.8) - - - - - Other gains/(losses) 16.1 (0.9) (6.5) 0.1 (1.1) 0.3 1.0 0.6 0.1 (2.3) Total net revenues 316.5 263.6 271.2 196.4 248.7 263.1 263.5 262.8 270.7 280.2 Expenses Selling, general & administrative 101.0 98.9 94.3 98.7 97.3 102.6 98.6 94.3 98.7 97.3 Other - - - 7.2 - - - - - - Interest and lease finance expense (1.5) 0.6 0.9 1.0 1.0 (1.5) 0.6 0.9 1.0 1.0 Depreciation and other amortization 5.4 3.8 4.7 5.0 5.0 5.4 3.8 4.7 5.0 5.0 Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 - - - - - Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal 34.6 1.7 11.0 2.6 2.3 - - - - - Change in fair value of contingent consideration 0.7 (2.2) 1.6 3.2 (3.9) - - - - - Total expenses 140.8 103.5 113.1 118.2 102.3 106.6 103.0 99.9 104.6 103.3 Pretax income 175.7 160.1 158.0 78.2 146.4 156.5 160.5 162.8 166.1 176.9 Non-IFRS adjustments Pretax income 175.7 160.1 158.0 78.2 146.4 156.5 160.5 162.8 166.1 176.9 Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 - - - - - Depreciation and other amortization 5.4 3.8 4.7 5.0 5.0 5.4 3.8 4.7 5.0 5.0 Interest and lease finance expense (1.5) 0.6 0.9 1.0 1.0 (1.5) 0.6 0.9 1.0 1.0 EBITDA 180.2 165.1 164.2 84.7 153.0 160.5 164.9 168.4 172.1 183.0 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 0.7 (2.2) 1.6 3.2 (3.9) - - - - - CIPW adjustments - - - - - - - - - - FX (gains)/losses (37.5) (2.0) (15.5) 74.4 32.8 - - - - - Severance 0.1 0.5 - - - - - - - - Amortization of loan guarantees (1.8) (0.3) - - - - - - - - Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal 34.6 1.7 11.0 2.6 2.3 - - - - - Other (gains)/losses 0.3 1.9 7.1 - (1.2) - - - - - Gain on debt retirement (16.2) - - - - - - - - - Trading and bad debt - - - 7.1 - - - - - - Total adjustments (19.8) (0.2) 4.2 87.3 30.0 - - - - - Adjusted EBITDA 160.5 164.9 168.4 172.1 183.0 160.5 164.9 168.4 172.1 183.0 Less: Non-controlling interest 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.3 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.3 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to shareholders 160.3 164.7 168.3 172.0 182.7 160.3 164.7 168.3 172.0 182.7

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS - CANADA WEALTH MANAGEMENT SEGMENT [millions of dollars, except per share amounts] IFRS Results Adjusted Results For the quarters ended For the quarters ended Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Revenues Canada wealth management fees 186.8 184.3 176.8 171.7 175.6 186.8 184.3 176.8 171.7 175.6 Other revenues 30.5 31.8 29.1 25.5 21.3 30.6 31.8 29.2 25.5 21.3 FX gains/(losses) (0.5) (0.2) (0.4) 0.5 - - - - - - Other gains/(losses) - - - - - - - - - - Total net revenues 216.8 215.9 205.5 197.7 196.9 217.4 216.2 206.0 197.2 196.9 Expenses Selling, general & administrative 50.3 48.2 46.2 43.8 44.0 49.3 47.7 45.9 43.6 43.9 Advisor and dealer fees 142.5 141.7 136.2 132.4 135.9 142.5 141.7 136.2 132.4 135.9 Other 9.3 9.8 9.3 8.2 4.0 8.0 8.8 8.1 6.3 3.2 Interest and lease finance expense - 0.3 - - (0.1) - 0.3 - - (0.1) Depreciation and other amortization 2.9 4.1 3.2 3.2 2.8 2.9 4.1 3.2 3.2 2.8 Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions 2.2 2.1 2.1 2.1 2.1 - - - - - Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal 0.1 0.3 0.2 0.3 0.4 - - - - - Change in fair value of contingent consideration 1.0 5.3 1.9 (0.7) (0.6) - - - - - Total expenses 208.4 211.8 199.1 189.3 188.5 202.7 202.5 193.4 185.6 185.6 Pretax income 8.5 4.1 6.4 8.4 8.4 14.7 13.7 12.5 11.6 11.4 Non-IFRS adjustments Pretax income 8.5 4.1 6.4 8.4 8.4 14.7 13.7 12.5 11.6 11.4 Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions 2.2 2.1 2.1 2.1 2.1 - - - - Amortization of intangible assets for equity accounted investments 0.1 0.1 0.1 - - - - - - - Depreciation and other amortization 2.9 4.1 3.2 3.2 2.8 2.9 4.1 3.2 3.2 2.8 Interest and lease finance expense - 0.3 - - (0.1) - 0.3 - - (0.1) EBITDA 13.6 10.7 11.8 13.7 13.1 17.6 18.0 15.8 14.9 14.0 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 1.0 5.3 1.9 (0.7) (0.6) - - - - - Contingent consideration recorded as compensation

(included in SG&A) 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.1 - - - - - CIPW adjustments (included in SG&A) 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.1 - - - - - FX (gains)/losses 0.5 0.2 0.4 (0.5) - - - - - - Severance 0.7 0.1 - - - - - - - - Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal 0.2 0.3 0.2 0.3 0.4 - - - - - Non-controlling interest reclassification (included in Other) 1.3 1.1 1.2 1.0 0.9 - - - - - Trading and bad debt - - - 0.8 - - - - - - Total adjustments 4.0 7.3 4.0 1.2 0.8 - - - - - Adjusted EBITDA 17.6 18.0 15.8 14.9 14.0 17.6 18.0 15.8 14.9 14.0 Less: Non-controlling interest 1.4 1.9 1.3 1.2 1.0 1.4 1.9 1.3 1.2 1.0 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to shareholders 16.2 16.2 14.5 13.7 13.0 16.2 16.2 14.5 13.7 13.0

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS - U.S. WEALTH MANAGEMENT SEGMENT [millions of dollars, except per share amounts] IFRS Results Adjusted Results For the quarters ended For the quarters ended Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Revenues U.S. wealth management fees 216.8 201.3 190.1 164.1 168.9 216.8 201.3 190.1 164.1 168.9 Other revenues 5.4 6.3 2.9 4.2 4.5 6.7 8.3 5.5 4.2 4.5 FX gains/(losses) (0.6) - - - - - - - - - Other gains/(losses) 70.4 - - - - - - - - - Total net revenues 291.9 207.7 193.1 168.2 173.4 223.5 209.6 195.6 168.3 173.5 Expenses Selling, general & administrative 209.5 173.0 151.1 117.7 112.8 128.8 123.8 122.2 102.6 109.2 Other 1.6 1.7 (0.1) 1.8 0.7 0.5 0.2 (0.1) 1.8 0.7 Interest and lease finance expense 3.2 0.8 0.8 0.7 0.6 3.2 0.8 0.8 0.7 0.6 Depreciation and other amortization 5.0 5.1 5.2 4.8 4.1 5.0 5.1 5.2 4.8 4.1 Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions 30.3 28.6 23.8 25.0 24.7 - - - - - Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal 21.1 12.2 30.0 10.2 2.0 - - - - - Change in fair value of contingent consideration 13.5 50.4 73.3 20.0 (70.5) - - - - - Change in fair value of preferred equity 35.0 - - - - - - - - - Total expenses 319.3 271.7 284.2 180.1 74.4 137.6 129.9 128.1 109.8 114.6 Pretax income (27.3) (64.0) (91.1) (11.9) 99.0 85.9 79.7 67.4 58.4 58.9 Non-IFRS adjustments Pretax income (27.3) (64.0) (91.1) (11.9) 99.0 85.9 79.7 67.4 58.4 58.9 Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions 30.3 28.6 23.8 25.0 24.7 - - - Amortization of intangible assets for equity accounted investments 1.3 2.0 2.5 - - - - - - - Depreciation and other amortization 5.0 5.1 5.2 4.8 4.1 5.0 5.1 5.2 4.8 4.1 Interest and lease finance expense 3.2 0.8 0.8 0.7 0.6 3.2 0.8 0.8 0.7 0.6 EBITDA 12.5 (27.5) (58.8) 18.6 128.4 94.2 85.6 73.5 63.9 63.5 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 13.5 50.4 73.3 20.0 (70.5) - - - - - Change in fair value of preferred equity 35.0 - - - - - - - - - Contingent consideration recorded as compensation (included in SG&A) 0.6 1.5 1.3 3.7 0.6 - - - - - NCI reclassification (included in SG&A) 1.2 1.4 - - - - - - - - CIPW adjustments (included in SG&A) 79.4 42.9 27.6 11.4 3.0 - - - - - FX (gains)/losses 0.6 - - - - - - - - - Severance 0.7 4.8 - - - - - - - - Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal 21.1 12.2 30.0 10.2 2.0 - - - - - Other (gains)/losses (70.3) - - - - - - - - - Total adjustments 81.7 113.1 132.2 45.3 (64.9) - - - - - Adjusted EBITDA 94.2 85.6 73.5 63.9 63.5 94.2 85.6 73.5 63.9 63.5 Less: Non-controlling interest 25.4 16.5 13.6 12.1 8.2 25.4 16.5 13.6 12.1 8.2 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to shareholders 68.8 69.1 59.9 51.8 55.4 68.8 69.1 59.9 51.8 55.4

