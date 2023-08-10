

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.15 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) is up over 58% at $54.81. Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (RWOD) is up over 29% at $13.63. AppLovin Corporation (APP) is up over 24% at $36.50. Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (VTGN) is up over 20% at $8.50. Cohen & Company Inc. (COHN) is up over 17% at $9.00. InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) is up over 17% at $4.30. Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (VLN) is up over 13% at $2.82. Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) is up over 9% at $3.73. LiveWire Group, Inc. (LVWR) is up over 8% at $13.00. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (CCU) is up over 7% at $17.00. Trinseo PLC (TSE) is up over 5% at $15.01. Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. (ACAQ) is up over 5% at $11.87.



In the Red



Origin Materials, Inc. (ORGN) is down over 53% at $2.02. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) is down over 32% at $2.28. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) is down over 17% at $2.60. PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) is down over 15% at $30.25. Magnite, Inc. (MGNI) is down over 14% at $10.55. TaskUs, Inc. (TASK) is down over 14% at $10.20. Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) is down over 9% at $9.73. Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) is down over 5% at $174.70. Flywire Corporation (FLYW) is down over 5% at $32.15. Informatica Inc. (INFA) is down over 5% at $19.04.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken