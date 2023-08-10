Yolo Group Partners With Solaride to Target Next Generation of Sustainable Innovation

The Yolo group and Solaride partnership will encourage more students to study technology-related subjects and will promote clean energy.

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2023 / Yolo Group, known for bringing next-level innovation to the world of gaming, fintech, and blockchain, has agreed to a landmark partnership with Solaride, an Estonia-based project supporting the future of sustainable technology education and entrepreneurship.

Clean Energy Alliance

The partnership will see Yolo Group assisting Solaride in its mission to encourage more students to study technology and promote clean energy. The Yolo Group logo will also appear on the Solaride SolarCar as it competes against top universities around the world in the Bridgestone World Solar Challenge in Australia. The 3,000-km race between Darwin and Adelaide begins on October 22.

Karl Tanel Paes, Head of Finance and Partnerships at Solaride, stated that:

"Team Solaride is delighted to have Yolo Group as a sponsor. Their support will help us promote engineering and technology and through participation in the Bridgestone World Solar Challenge, the world's toughest solar car competition, held in Australia, we will reach our goal." Paes added that the Solaride team is excited to present their solar car to the world and to inspire others with the help of Yolo Group.

In September, Yolo Group's Talent Acquisition Lead Mirjam Laurisaar will take part in a leadership training day with Solaride, assisting the project with its recruitment across a series of workshops.

Richard Barnwell, Head of Partnerships at Yolo Group, said:

"We've been massively impressed by everything the Solaride team has achieved over the past three years. As well as the SolarCar itself, their commitment to nurturing the next generation of environmentally-conscious innovators is inspiring. They share our fun, fast, and fair values, and we'll be supporting them on the next step of this remarkable journey."

The Solaride project began in 2020 as an initiative by two students at the University of Tartu with the aim of building the first solar car in the Baltics. That achievement has today grown into an interdisciplinary education and cooperation project whose main focus is the development of future talent and the popularization of technology education. More than 300 high school students, university students, mentors, trainers and partners are now involved.

About Solaride

Solaride is an interdisciplinary education project that develops future leaders through practical challenges, collaboration, and the Solaride Academy training and mentorship program. As part of the project, a world-class solar car will be built to compete in the Bridgestone World Solar Challenge 2023, going against the top universities in the world. The goal of Solaride is to develop people by developing a solar car.

Solaride's main sponsor is the Estonian government in cooperation with Tehnopol. Major sponsors include TalTech, the University of Tartu, and the Estonian University of Life Sciences, as well as companies like Magnetic MRO, Telia, Norma, Solarstone Energy, Milrem Robotics, Go Travel, Fractory, Intar, Tartu City, Incap, Sunly, Elmo Rent, and City Motors. Additionally, many other companies and organizations support the project. Find out more at www.solaride.ee

About Yolo Group

Yolo Group brings next-level innovation to the worlds of gaming, fintech, blockchain, and more.

Serving millions of users worldwide, the Yolo Group is committed to putting the customer at the center of the universe via a wide range of fun, fast, and fair products and services, including the pioneering bitcoin-led casino Bitcasino.io and innovative sports betting site Sportsbet.io.

Number 26th on the 2022 EGR Power 50 list of leading global operators, the Group continues to drive crypto adoption and fintech innovation within both the iGaming and entertainment industry via its array of disruptive B2C and B2B brands.

With offices in Estonia, Malta, Brazil, Australia, and the Philippines, the Group has rapidly expanded to more than 900 employees of more than 60 nationalities. The Group continues to incubate and support new brands, developing its vast, expansive ecosystem of people, products, and services.

Find out more on www.yolo.com

