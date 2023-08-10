

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Jobless Claim and Consumer Price Index might get the attention of investors on Thursday.



Early trends on the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive today.



Asian shares finished mostly higher, while European shares are trading broadly up. The dollar slipped in Asian trade, helping gold prices push higher. Oil edged up in choppy trade to hover near multi-month highs after data indicated robust fuel demand in the United States.



As of 7.45 am ET, the Dow futures were up 155.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 18.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 80.75 points.



The U.S. major averages finished Wednesday's session firmly in the red. The tech-heavy Nasdaq slumped 162.31 points or 1.2 percent to 13,722.02, the S&P 500 slid 31.67 points or 0.7 percent to 4,467.71 and the Dow fell 191.13 points or 0.5 percent at 35,123.36.



On the economic front, the Consumer Price Index or CPI for July will be revealed at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for growth of 0.2 percent, while it was up 0.2 percent in the prior week.



The Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 229K, while it was up 227K in the prior week.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be released at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the gas stock was up 14 bcf.



Asian shares ended Thursday's session mixed. Chinese shares edged up slightly. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.31 percent to 3,254.56



Hong Kong's Hang Seng finished little changed at 19,248.26.



Japanese shares rose sharply. The Nikkei average rallied 0.84 percent to 32,473.65. The broader Topix index settled 0.92 percent higher at 2,303.51.



Australian markets eked out modest gains.



