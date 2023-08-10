Anzeige
Dow Jones News
10.08.2023 | 14:40
272 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Xsolla and Crypto.com Partner to Integrate Payment Solutions

DJ Xsolla and Crypto.com Partner to Integrate Payment Solutions 

Chainwire 
Xsolla and Crypto.com Partner to Integrate Payment Solutions 
10-Aug-2023 / 13:09 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, and global cryptocurrency platform Crypto.com have announced a 
partnership for the integration of Crypto.com's checkout solution into Xsolla's Pay Station platform. 
This transformative integration of Crypto.com Pay represents a significant advancement in the gaming industry and 
creates new possibilities for game developers and players, enabling them to accept cryptocurrency payments and 
streamline transactions in a user-friendly and secure manner for a universally enhanced experience. This pivotal update 
broadens the horizon for digital payment methods, offering players more diverse and preferred transaction options in 
digital and metaverse environments. This collaboration also marks a significant step for Crypto.com in building its 
presence and network across the gaming industry. 
"There is significant potential in the convergence of gaming and Web3," said Eric Anziani, President and Chief 
Operating Officer of Crypto.com. "By partnering with a global gaming leader like Xsolla and leveraging our respective 
assets and expertise, we are helping make that potential a reality - giving developers, publishers, and players a 
seamless way to engage and create value in the crypto economy." 
Xsolla's Pay Station, which facilitates in-game purchases across 200+ regions and countries using a variety of 
compliant payment providers, is enhancing its service with the integration of Crypto.com Pay. This forthcoming 
development promises to expand the reach of developers and publishers, enabling them to engage a more diverse player 
base and tap into new, dynamic markets and revenue streams. 
"We are thrilled about this partnership with Crypto.com and the significant integration of Crypto.com Pay into our Pay 
Station platform. The gaming industry is rapidly evolving, and we must adapt to meet those changes. The integration of 
cryptocurrencies as a form of payment offers game developers and players an innovative payment solution that aligns 
with the global shift towards digital currencies," said Chris Hewish, CEO of Xsolla. "Our collaboration with Crypto.com 
marks a pivotal moment for the gaming industry, paving the way for a more inclusive and secure gaming ecosystem." 
"We are tremendously excited to take this first step with Xsolla as part of a broader collaboration initiative in Korea 
and on a global level," said Patrick Yoon, General Manager of Crypto.com Korea. "We look forward to continuing to work 
with Xsolla in developing and advancing payment ecosystems and digital asset adoption." 
For more information about Crypto.com Pay and Pay Station, please visit: xsolla.pro/cryptocom 
About Xsolla 
Xsolla is a global video game commerce company with a robust and powerful set of tools and services designed 
specifically for the industry. Since its founding in 2005, Xsolla has helped thousands of game developers and 
publishers of all sizes fund, market, launch, and monetize their games globally and across multiple platforms. As an 
innovative leader in game commerce, Xsolla's mission is to solve the inherent complexities of global distribution, 
marketing, and monetization to help our partners reach more geographies, generate more revenue and create relationships 
with gamers worldwide. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, with offices in Berlin, Seoul, 
Beijing, Kuala Lumpur, Tokyo, and cities around the world, Xsolla supports major gaming titles like Valve, Twitch, 
Roblox, Ubisoft, Epic Games, Take-Two, KRAFTON, Nexters, NetEase, Playstudios, Playrix, miHoYo, and more. 
For additional information and to learn more, please visit: xsolla.com 
About Crypto.com 
Founded in 2016, Crypto.com is trusted by more than 80 million customers worldwide and is the industry leader in 
regulatory compliance, security, and privacy. Our vision is simple: Cryptocurrency in Every WalletT. Crypto.com is 
committed to accelerating the adoption of cryptocurrency through innovation and empowering the next generation of 
builders, creators, and entrepreneurs to develop a fairer and more equitable digital ecosystem. 
 Learn more at crypto.com 
Contact 
Global Director of Public Relations 
Derrick Stembridge 
Xsolla 
d.stembridge@xsolla.com 
919-971-7855 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1701165 10-Aug-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=2ac66b773a4b246c6885c522877c6a39

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1701165&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 10, 2023 08:09 ET (12:09 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
