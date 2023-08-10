Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 10.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Spezial: Diese Kaufchance nicht verpassen!? Der Final Countdown …!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C9Y0 | ISIN: FR0014004L86 | Ticker-Symbol: DAU0
Tradegate
09.08.23
13:15 Uhr
180,70 Euro
+0,20
+0,11 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
DASSAULT AVIATION SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DASSAULT AVIATION SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
181,10181,3015:05
180,90181,5015:06
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.08.2023 | 14:46
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dassault Aviation: Second tranche of 18 Rafale for Indonesia enters into the order backlog

Second tranche of 18 Rafale for Indonesia
enters into the order backlog

(Saint-Cloud, France, August 10, 2023) - As part of the contract signed by Indonesia on February 2022 for the acquisition of 42 Rafale, the second tranche of 18 Rafale came into force today. This follows the entry into force in September 2022 of the first tranche of 6 Rafale, bringing the total number of aircraft on order to 24.

The acquisition of the latest-generation Rafale for the Tentara Nasional Indonesia Angkatan Udara (Indonesian National Army Air Force) includes a complete "turnkey" solution as well as a substantial industrial return for the Indonesian aeronautical sector. Educational projects will also be launched as part of the technical training of aeronautical know-how.

The "omnirole" Rafale is a unique asset that will ensure Indonesia's sovereignty and operational independence and reinforce its role as a major regional power.

"This new step consolidates the beginning of a long-term partnership with the Indonesian authorities, whom I would like to thank once again for their confidence. It testifies to the strategic link that unites Indonesia and France, and will be reflected in the growing presence of Dassault Aviation in the country", said Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation.

* * *

ABOUT DASSAULT AVIATION:

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft

PRESS CONTACTS:

Corporate Communications
Stéphane Fort - Tel.: +33
Mathieu Durand - Tel.: +33

Defense Communication
Nathalie Bakhos - Tel.: +33

HD photos: mediaprophoto.dassault-aviation.com

HD videos: mediaprovideo.dassault-aviation.com

Attachment

  • PR_Dassault Aviation_Entry into force 18 Rafales Indonesia (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a05cedfe-564d-4c23-889e-369bfab55676)

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.