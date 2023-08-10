The "Europe Rail Rolling Stock Report and Database 2022-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report offers a detailed overview of the current rolling stock market in Europe, along with emerging trends and forecasts for the region.

Europe Rail Rolling Stock Industry: Trends and Forecasts

The first part of the report provides a succinct summary of the current trends and forecast for the European rail rolling stock industry.

The second section contains in-depth information on the current rolling stock and railway systems industry in Europe, covering aspects such as market size, technology advancements, railway maintenance services, signaling and train control systems, funding sources, and key trends and developments. The opportunities and outlook in the rolling stock and railway systems market are explored, including market forecasts for 2023-2027 and 2028-2035. Additionally, the report delves into topics like refurbishment programs, big data applications, digitization, asset management, autonomous fleet, green fleet (hydrogen fuel, battery-operated, and solar power trains), as well as key issues and challenges. The section also features recent developments, market sizes, and forecasts by type of railway system, and profiles key countries and suppliers in the industry.

Rolling Stock Fleet Details

The third part of the report presents a comprehensive MS Excel database, containing project profiles with detailed information on each system. This includes system name and location (city, country), developer and operator details, existing network information, network expansion by 2027 and 2035, existing fleet size, supplier details, average age, track gauge, power supply, rolling stock procurement plans, rolling stock upgradation and modernization plans, supplier of upcoming fleet (in case contract is awarded), contract value, delivery period, refurbishment plans and more.

Key Topics Covered:

Current Europe Rolling Stock and Railway Systems Industry: Provides an overview, market size, technology advancements, maintenance services, signaling and train control systems, funding sources, and key trends and developments. Opportunities and Outlook: Discusses growth drivers, opportunities in the rolling stock and railway systems market, market forecasts for 2023-2027 and 2028-2035, refurbishment programs, big data applications, digitization of railways, asset management, autonomous fleet, green fleet, and key issues and challenges. Recent Developments: Covers recent contracts, announcements, plans, tenders, and new technologies and innovations. Market Size and Forecast by Type of Railway System: Offers insights into the market size and forecasts for metrorail/subway/rapid transit, light-rail transit/streetcar/tram, monorail/automated people mover, airport rail link, commuter rail/passenger rail/regional rail/suburban rail, and high-speed rail. Key Country Profiles: Provides detailed profiles of key countries such as France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, Turkey, and the UK. Competitive Landscape of Rolling Stock Suppliers: Analyzes market share of suppliers, regional distribution, profiles of key players, new launches and upcoming technologies, and mergers and acquisitions.

This report is a valuable resource for industry stakeholders, investors, and decision-makers seeking to gain a comprehensive understanding of the Europe rail rolling stock market.

