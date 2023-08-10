Socura opens Cardiff office amid Welsh cybersecurity boom

Access to skills, government support and big business opportunities behind relocation

CARDIFF, Wales, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Socura, a UK-based managed detection and response services business, has relocated to Cardiff from London to capitalise on the Welsh boom in security skills, startups, and government investment since the pandemic.

Cardiff is one of the fastest growing tech hubs in Europe and home to the Cyber Innovation Hub, a Welsh Government initiative created to bring world-class cyber security products, high-growth businesses, and technically-skilled talent to the region. Wales also provides access to leading universities such as Cardiff and Swansea, which offer impressive computer science and cybersecurity courses. Socura will be looking to recruit heavily in the region, and the office will also be used by Socura's sister company, Block Solutions, which has several Welsh employees.

The Welsh Government's focus on Cyber was a key factor behind the relocation, and Socura is keen to work with more Welsh businesses and private sector organisations. Major cybercriminal gangs and ransomware groups are increasingly targeting critical infrastructure providers and some of the biggest industries in Wales - such as finance, healthcare, defence, manufacturing, and education. Socura has an extensive track record securing these kinds of businesses and wants to capitalise on the fact that Welsh businesses are all increasingly prioritising cybersecurity.

"I was born and raised in Wales, but the decision to move our offices to Cardiff was based on merit, not sentiment," said Andy Kays, Socura CEO. "Standing in our new office, it feels as though you are in the centre of the Welsh cybersecurity boom. The rise of remote working has made many workers and businesses reconsider the compulsion to relocate or commute to London. It has allowed areas like Cardiff to emerge as a hotbed for the UK cybersecurity sector.

"Cardiff is an amazing place to run a business, and its credentials as a tech hub rival any city in the UK," said Jo Stevens, MP for Cardiff Central. "We are home to fantastic universities that produce extremely talented and high-skilled individuals. We also support our businesses to grow to their maximum potential, whether that's in the UK or if they have global ambitions. The Cyber Innovation Hub is a fantastic example of this in action, and it has been a major success story since its launch.

Welcoming Socura to Wales, Welsh Government Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said:

"The Welsh Government's priority is to help businesses create new jobs in the industries of the future. Our clear focus on developing cyber security as key strength for Wales means we now boast world-class expertise in the sector, which is firmly at the forefront of our international economic ambitions.

"So I'm very pleased to welcome Socura to Cardiff. I'm delighted they were attracted here because of our growing cyber ecosystem. I'm confident they will play a key role in helping to break down barriers to markets, support homegrown talent and attract other key players to the region.

"Our people are our strength and the breadth and depth of talent that exists here across the cyber security sector is truly remarkable. To ensure we build on this, the Welsh Government is committed to supporting the cyber security industry to grow and thrive even further."

About Socura

Socura offers a 24/7 Threat Detection and Response managed service via its nationally distributed, UK-based SOC team. The service acts as a trusted extension of clients' in-house capabilities, delivering swift detection and containment of cyber threats.

Socura helps make the digital world a safer place for its clients and changes the way organisations think about cyber security. It blends technical expertise and industry experience with a people-centric approach to security. Socura has innovation in its DNA, and is pushing the boundaries to deliver high-value cyber security services for clients.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2183319/One_Central_Square_66.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/socura-opens-cardiff-office-amid-welsh-cybersecurity-boom-301897883.html