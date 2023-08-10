ParaZero Technologies Ltd.: ParaZero Launches SafeAir M350 Pro for DJI's New Enterprise Drone

ParaZero continues to expand its compatibility with popular drone systems with the release of the SafeAir M350 Pro, a unique safety system for the DJI M350 RTK

Tel Aviv, Israel, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRZO) ("ParaZero"), an aerospace company focused on drone safety systems for commercial drones and urban air mobility aircraft, continues the acceleration of its development of safety systems for commercial drones, by announcing today the official release of the SafeAir M350 Pro, a parachute system designed for DJI's newest enterprise drone, DJI M350 RTK.

ParaZero's SafeAir M350 Pro is a drone parachute recovery system that mitigates flight risks autonomously. The SafeAir system is equipped with integrated sensors that continuously monitor and analyze the drone's flight patterns to identify any indications of a critical failure. When triggered, the SmartAir Pro, ParaZero's onboard computer, responds with an instantaneous activation of the SafeAir system. The system cuts power to the drone, alerts people on the ground with an audible alarm, and deploys a lightweight parachute, bringing the drone to the ground in a safe, controlled descent.

"We are excited to launch another unique aftermarket safety system for a leading enterprise commercial drone" commented Boaz Shetzer, Chief Executive Officer of ParaZero. "The DJI M350 RTK drone is the replacement for the DJI 300 RTK, which we certified as ASTM F3322-18 compliant, and sold significantly globally, as well as received numerous regulatory approvals. We aim to achieve similar results with this new addition to our product portfolio."

Equipped with ParaZero's innovative parachute technology, organizations and operators around the world have received regulatory approvals for advanced operations, including autonomous flight beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS), operations over people (OOP), operations in densely populated areas, and drone delivery, by providing a robust safety solution to mitigate ground risk in the event of an emergency.

The SafeAir DJI M350 Pro parachute recovery system will be available for purchase on ParaZero's official website and through authorized distributors worldwide.

About ParaZero Technologies

ParaZero ( https://parazero.com/ ) is a world-leading developer of autonomous parachute safety systems for commercial drone and urban air mobility (UAM) aircraft. Started in 2014 by a passionate group of aviation professionals and drone industry veterans, ParaZero designs smart, autonomous parachute safety systems designed to enable safe flight operations overpopulated areas and beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS).

