Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2023) - TrustBIX Inc. (TSXV: TBIX) (OTCQB: TBIXF) ("TrustBIX" or the "Company") announces the release of the Vendor Verification program by Old Strathcona Farmers' Market (OSFM) on July 28, 2023, during their 40th Anniversary celebration. After verification, OSFM vendors receive and display a QR code to inform the public that they are the verified producers of the products sold in their stall. This program is the outcome of the agreement with OFSM announced by the Company on May 3, 2023.

"We value the collaboration with TrustBIX to create the Vendor Verification platform to provide greater assurance and exposure about the products our market sells. This also allows us to ensure our vendors are adhering to our guiding principle, Make It, Bake It, Grow It," said Kevin Zellweger, OSFM President.

"We are pleased to work with OSFM and create this platform demonstrating the authenticity of the products in their market. With over 660 farmers' markets in Canada, this is an excellent opportunity to grow our innovative BIX solutions in the agri-food sector," said Deborah Wilson, TrustBIX Vice-President.

About OSFM

Old Strathcona Farmers' Market is Edmonton's original year-round farmers' market and is committed to providing small independent businesses a venue to showcase locally produced products. In the heart of Old Strathcona, the Market celebrates its 40th anniversary this year and plans to renovate the facility to expand their hours of operation and better serve the Greater Edmonton Area.

www.osfm.ca

About TrustBIX

The vision is to create a world where we trust more and waste less by leveraging BIX and its technology solutions. TrustBIX delivers independent validation of provenance and sustainable practices within multiple supply chains and industries.

BIX Location Services offer solutions to supply chains that bring situational awareness for high-value assets.

ViewTrak Technologies Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, provides a suite of hardware and software solutions to the livestock industry in North America and China.

www.trustbix.com

