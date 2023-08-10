

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's consumer price inflation reached the lowest since early 2022 partly due to fall in energy prices and the decline in producer prices worsened further, Statistics Norway reported Thursday.



Consumer price inflation slowed more than expected to 5.4 percent in July from 6.4 percent in June. A similar slower rate was last reported in April 2022. The rate was seen at 5.7 percent.



Likewise, core inflation weakened to 6.4 percent from 7.0 percent in the previous month. However, the core rate was slightly above economists' forecast of 6.3 percent.



Month-on-month, the consumer price index gained 0.4 percent and the CPI adjusted for tax changes and excluding energy products, advanced 0.9 percent.



Capital Economics' economist Jack Allen-Reynolds said Norges Bank will go through with its plan to raise its policy rate by 25 basis points next week and follow that up with a final quarter-point hike in September.



Further, the economist said with a fairly rapid decline in inflation next year, the Bank will cut interest rates more quickly than its forecasts imply.



Another data from the statistical office showed that producer prices registered an annual decline of 35.4 percent in July, following a 28.5 percent fall in June. The producer price index slid 2.9 percent on month, reversing June's 0.3 percent increase.



