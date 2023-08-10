NETA AUTO COMING TO ESTABLISH AND SUSTAIN IN INDONESIA

HELLO INDONESIA, THIS IS NETA

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since one year after being introduced overseas, this year, NETA, is established and officially introduced in Indonesia through the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2023 exhibition. As an automotive brand that was first introduced to China mass market back in June 2018 and launched its first mass-production model in November 2018, now NETA is an automotive brand that offers high quality and premium innovation for electric vehicles around the world. At this GIIAS exhibition, NETA introduced three products at once, NETA S as an intelligent sports coupe, NETA U as an ultra-long endurance intelligent BEV-SUV, and NETA V as a trendy intelligent vehicle born for the youth.

Participating in the GIIAS 2023 marks the debut of NETA in Indonesia. Leveraging this international platform, NETA is bringing hi-tech travel tools to the Indonesian market with a population of over 200 million and huge potential. This also marks a critical milestone of the automaker in its globalization process.

"The core of NETA is innovation and intelligent technology since we think there is more to automobiles than just being cars. We develop three Product research and development centers to maximize the production of high-quality electric cars with the best innovations that have been adapted to the needs of today's society. In addition, NETA is also partnering with five internationally-recognized innovation leaders in various businesses to maximize the potential of our products and services," explained Wang Chengjie, President Director of PT NETA Auto Indonesia.

At the launch event, NETA announced a plan to start selling products in Indonesia from the fourth quarter of the year. It will start holding pre-orders during this year's GIIAS.

"We are very proud bringing our best quality product, we are confident to invest in meeting the needs of the Indonesian people and support the Indonesian Government's decision to make the automotive industry more environmentally friendly. We hope that NETA will be well received and can synergize with a good vision and mission in Indonesia. As a first step, the Indonesian people can pre-order during GIIAS 2023 for electric vehicles that can support the lifestyle mobility of the Indonesian people," explained Wang Chengjie.

On that day, H.E. Mr. Airlangga Hartarto, Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs visited NETA's booth at the event, with a focus on understanding NETA's global strategy. They also had a "close-up" experience of NETA's popular overseas vehicle models.

To NETA, going global is about systematic export, instead of merely exporting products. After entering the Indonesian market, the automaker will focus on localized development. It signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Indonesian partner PT Handal Indonesia Motor on July 26. Under the MOU, both sides will work together to achieve localized assembly production of NETA products from the second quarter of 2024.

Upholding the brand value of "Tech for all", NETA has made global layouts since 2022. It has now entered various overseas markets in Southeast Asia, the Middle East and North Africa region as well as Central and South America. Looking ahead, NETA will continue to leverage global opportunities of electrification and intelligentization to create products shared by the world.

